0
Monday 3 October 2022 - 07:06

Pentagon Weighs Risk of Taiwan “Invasion”

Story Code : 1017352
Pentagon Weighs Risk of Taiwan “Invasion”
“I don’t see an imminent invasion,” Austin said in a CNN interview that aired on Sunday. “What we do see is China moving to establish what we would call a new normal, increased activity. We saw a number of center line crossings of the Taiwan Strait by their aircraft. That number has increased over time. We've seen more activity with their surface vessels and waters in and around Taiwan.”

Beijing ramped up military drills in the area and cut off military and climate ties with Washington after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in August. Chinese officials condemned the trip, saying it undermined Beijing’s sovereignty over Taiwan and emboldened separatists in Taipei. China has vowed to regain control over Taiwan, by force if necessary.

The CNN interview aired one day after Austin decried China’s “bullying behavior” in the region. “We are deeply concerned by China’s increasingly aggressive and bullying behavior in the Taiwan Strait and elsewhere in the region,” Austin told reporters on Saturday in Honolulu, where he was set to meet with his counterparts from Japan and Australia.

Austin told CNN that Washington will continue to work with its allies “to ensure that we maintain a free and open Pacific.” He added that the US is trying to reopen channels of military communication with China.

The Pentagon chief also said he doesn’t see an imminent threat of Russia using nuclear weapons amid the Ukraine crisis. He scolded Russian President Vladimir Putin for suggesting that such weaponry could be used if Moscow’s sovereign territory were threatened, saying “nuclear saber-rattling is not the kind of thing we’d expect to hear from leaders of large countries with capability.”

CNN host Fareed Zakaria suggested that since Moscow is declaring four former Ukrainian regions in the Donbass its own, Kiev’s US-supplied weapons are already capable of striking areas that Putin considers to be sovereign Russian territory. He asked whether the Pentagon is therefore more inclined to provide the longer-range weaponry that Ukraine has requested.

Austin dismissed any link between Russia’s accession of new regions and US aid plans, saying that Washington would never respect the public referendums by the regions that voted to join Russia. The American weapons that Ukraine is already using, including HIMARS rocket launchers, enable Kiev to strike targets in “almost every piece of Ukraine territory,” he added.

Asked whether he expects Ukraine to rapidly recapture more territory from Russian forces, Austin said it’s difficult to predict. “Whatever direction this goes in, we will continue to provide security assistance to the Ukrainians for as long as it takes.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: Recent Riots in Iran Orchestrated by US, Israeli Regime
Ayatollah Khamenei: Recent Riots in Iran Orchestrated by US, Israeli Regime
Lapid Surrendered to Nasrallah’s Threats: Netanyahu
Lapid Surrendered to Nasrallah’s Threats: Netanyahu
3 October 2022
Taiwan Reaches Out to India
Taiwan Reaches Out to India
3 October 2022
Mahsa Amini - Afghan Students Massacre: A Scandalous Selective Concern of Human Rights
Mahsa Amini - Afghan Students Massacre: A Scandalous Selective Concern of Human Rights
By Mohammad Youssef
3 October 2022
Moscow Says Blinken Openly Spoke about US, NATO Motives to Destroy Nord Stream Pipelines
Moscow Says Blinken Openly Spoke about US, NATO Motives to Destroy Nord Stream Pipelines
3 October 2022
283 Palestinians in Israeli Jails since 20 Years Ago: Report
283 Palestinians in Israeli Jails since 20 Years Ago: Report
2 October 2022
US to Sanction Countries Supporting Ukraine Annexation
US to Sanction Countries Supporting Ukraine Annexation
2 October 2022
Truce with Saudi-led Coalition at
Truce with Saudi-led Coalition at 'Dead End', Yemen's Ansarullah Warns
2 October 2022
Biden Signs Bill Comprising $12.4 Billion Aid for Ukraine: White House
Biden Signs Bill Comprising $12.4 Billion Aid for Ukraine: White House
1 October 2022
Iran Intelligence Ministry Details recent Sabotage Operations
Iran Intelligence Ministry Details recent Sabotage Operations
1 October 2022
French Companies Kill Yemeni Children with State’s Support
French Companies Kill Yemeni Children with State’s Support
1 October 2022
German Government Approves Plans to Export Weapons to Saudi Arabia
German Government Approves Plans to Export Weapons to Saudi Arabia
1 October 2022
Raisi: The Brave Iranian People Won’t Allow the Enemies to Control Their Country
Raisi: The Brave Iranian People Won’t Allow the Enemies to Control Their Country
30 September 2022