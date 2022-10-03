0
Monday 3 October 2022 - 09:05

Two Palestinians Martyred, One Injured by ‘Israeli’ Fire Near Ramallah

Story Code : 1017374
Two Palestinians Martyred, One Injured by ‘Israeli’ Fire Near Ramallah
A Zionist military spokesman claimed that the three youths attempted to carry out a car-ramming operation, and the ‘Israeli’ occupation army radio alleged that fire was opened towards the vehicle when the youths attempted to car-ram a group of Zionist soldiers from the ‘Egoz’ Unit while on a mission in an area close to the al-Jalzoun Camp.

Meanwhile, footage circulating on social media networks clearly displayed blood after the youths were hit.

The Zionist occupation forces confiscated their car.

On the other side, local Palestinian sources reported that the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces have been setting ambushes in the area surrounding the al-Jalzoun Camp, adding that the three youths, identified as Bassel Basbous and Khaled Dabbas (from al-Jalzoun Camp), and Salameh Raafat (from Birzeit northern Ramallah), were passing in their vehicle from a nearby street when the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces shot them.

The same sources added that the occupation soldiers who were setting an ambush in a residential area have shot around 30 bullets towards the car, some of which hit houses of Palestinians.

According to the sources, the occupation army left the youths bleeding for around 45 minutes, 30 minutes of which when they were still inside the car, then ‘Israeli’ patrols raided that area and arrested them before they were martyred, then confiscated the car they were inside.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: Recent Riots in Iran Orchestrated by US, Israeli Regime
Ayatollah Khamenei: Recent Riots in Iran Orchestrated by US, Israeli Regime
Lapid Surrendered to Nasrallah’s Threats: Netanyahu
Lapid Surrendered to Nasrallah’s Threats: Netanyahu
3 October 2022
Taiwan Reaches Out to India
Taiwan Reaches Out to India
3 October 2022
Mahsa Amini - Afghan Students Massacre: A Scandalous Selective Concern of Human Rights
Mahsa Amini - Afghan Students Massacre: A Scandalous Selective Concern of Human Rights
By Mohammad Youssef
3 October 2022
Moscow Says Blinken Openly Spoke about US, NATO Motives to Destroy Nord Stream Pipelines
Moscow Says Blinken Openly Spoke about US, NATO Motives to Destroy Nord Stream Pipelines
3 October 2022
283 Palestinians in Israeli Jails since 20 Years Ago: Report
283 Palestinians in Israeli Jails since 20 Years Ago: Report
2 October 2022
US to Sanction Countries Supporting Ukraine Annexation
US to Sanction Countries Supporting Ukraine Annexation
2 October 2022
Truce with Saudi-led Coalition at
Truce with Saudi-led Coalition at 'Dead End', Yemen's Ansarullah Warns
2 October 2022
Biden Signs Bill Comprising $12.4 Billion Aid for Ukraine: White House
Biden Signs Bill Comprising $12.4 Billion Aid for Ukraine: White House
1 October 2022
Iran Intelligence Ministry Details recent Sabotage Operations
Iran Intelligence Ministry Details recent Sabotage Operations
1 October 2022
French Companies Kill Yemeni Children with State’s Support
French Companies Kill Yemeni Children with State’s Support
1 October 2022
German Government Approves Plans to Export Weapons to Saudi Arabia
German Government Approves Plans to Export Weapons to Saudi Arabia
1 October 2022
Raisi: The Brave Iranian People Won’t Allow the Enemies to Control Their Country
Raisi: The Brave Iranian People Won’t Allow the Enemies to Control Their Country
30 September 2022