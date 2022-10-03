0
Monday 3 October 2022 - 10:16

Hillary Clinton Planning 2024 Presidential Run

Story Code : 1017392
Hillary Clinton Planning 2024 Presidential Run
According to Dick Morris, a political consultant and former aide to Bill Clinton, Hillary is setting herself up to be the moderate choice for Democrats in the 2024 election.

Morris made the comments on John Catsimatidis’ radio and podcast show The Cats Roundtable, saying, “These are all signals that she is going to be the moderate candidate for president. She’s going to say after the [midterm] election, ‘See, the left cost us the House and the Senate. If we stay with a left-wing candidate in 2024, we’re going to lose the White House. I’m the only one who will tack to the center and give us a chance at victory.’”

Morris says that Hillary is using the same playbook that he wrote for Bill Clinton in 1992. On MSNBC last month, Clinton criticized Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for flying migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. During that interview, she mentioned “open borders,” a term republicans have been using to attack President Biden, Sputnik reported.

“Nobody wants open borders who has any idea of how governments and countries work,” she stated on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

Morris believes Biden will decide at some point to not run for reelection, which will result in more leftist candidates leading in the polls, prompting party leadership to tap Hillary to run for the nomination.

Hillary Clinton ran for the Democratic nomination in 2008 before losing to Barack Obama. She ran again in 2016 and secured the nomination, defeating leftist Vermont Independent Senator Bernie Sanders in a primary that was closer than expected. She then lost to Donald Trump in the general election and was one of the least popular candidates in modern American political history.

Biden has consistently insisted that he is planning on running in 2024, despite near-constant speculation that the 79-year-old may not run again, even from members of his party.

If Biden does drop out and Clinton secures the nomination, we may see a 2016 rematch. Trump currently leads the polling for the Republican nomination by a wide margin. He is expected to announce his intentions for the 2024 race after this year’s midterm elections.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: Recent Riots in Iran Orchestrated by US, Israeli Regime
Ayatollah Khamenei: Recent Riots in Iran Orchestrated by US, Israeli Regime
Lapid Surrendered to Nasrallah’s Threats: Netanyahu
Lapid Surrendered to Nasrallah’s Threats: Netanyahu
3 October 2022
Taiwan Reaches Out to India
Taiwan Reaches Out to India
3 October 2022
Mahsa Amini - Afghan Students Massacre: A Scandalous Selective Concern of Human Rights
Mahsa Amini - Afghan Students Massacre: A Scandalous Selective Concern of Human Rights
By Mohammad Youssef
3 October 2022
Moscow Says Blinken Openly Spoke about US, NATO Motives to Destroy Nord Stream Pipelines
Moscow Says Blinken Openly Spoke about US, NATO Motives to Destroy Nord Stream Pipelines
3 October 2022
283 Palestinians in Israeli Jails since 20 Years Ago: Report
283 Palestinians in Israeli Jails since 20 Years Ago: Report
2 October 2022
US to Sanction Countries Supporting Ukraine Annexation
US to Sanction Countries Supporting Ukraine Annexation
2 October 2022
Truce with Saudi-led Coalition at
Truce with Saudi-led Coalition at 'Dead End', Yemen's Ansarullah Warns
2 October 2022
Biden Signs Bill Comprising $12.4 Billion Aid for Ukraine: White House
Biden Signs Bill Comprising $12.4 Billion Aid for Ukraine: White House
1 October 2022
Iran Intelligence Ministry Details recent Sabotage Operations
Iran Intelligence Ministry Details recent Sabotage Operations
1 October 2022
French Companies Kill Yemeni Children with State’s Support
French Companies Kill Yemeni Children with State’s Support
1 October 2022
German Government Approves Plans to Export Weapons to Saudi Arabia
German Government Approves Plans to Export Weapons to Saudi Arabia
1 October 2022
Raisi: The Brave Iranian People Won’t Allow the Enemies to Control Their Country
Raisi: The Brave Iranian People Won’t Allow the Enemies to Control Their Country
30 September 2022