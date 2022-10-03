0
Monday 3 October 2022 - 21:14

Head of “Israeli” Delegation to Maritime Negotiations with Lebanon Resigns, Opposes Coming Deal

Story Code : 1017495
Head of “Israeli” Delegation to Maritime Negotiations with Lebanon Resigns, Opposes Coming Deal
Sources in the “Israeli” Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s office said Monday that Adiri resigned under the pretext that the person who actually conducted the contacts was the head of the so-called “National Assembly”, Eyal Hulta. 

According to the sources, Adiri “dealt only with energy knew nothing about the security and political side of the agreement." 

However, sources close to Adiri revealed that he resigned due to his opposition to the emerging agreement. 

It’s worth mentioning that Adiri headed the negotiation team for the talks between “Israel” and Lebanon from 2020 until today.
