Iran Dismisses Reports of Drone Delivery to Russia for Ukraine War

Islam Times - The spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry rejected reports that Iran has provided Russia with drones for use in the war in Ukraine.

Asked by journalists about comments from the Ukrainian officials that the Russian army has employed Iranian drones in the war in the country, Nasser Kanaani said on Monday, “The Islamic Republic of Iran considers the reports released about delivering drones to Russia for use in the Ukraine war as baseless and would not confirm them.”He underlined that Iran, since the outset of conflict in Ukraine, has always expressed its principled and clear policy of “active impartiality, opposition to war, and the necessity for the political resolution of differences between the two sides by avoiding violence”.Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has had several meetings and contacts with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts over the past months, stressed the need for the peaceful settlement of the conflict through dialogue, and voiced Iran’s readiness to contribute to this process, he noted.On September 13, Ukraine claimed that it has shot down an Iranian-made drone.The Ukrainian military claims that the Russian forces are using Iranian Shahed-136 loitering munitions, also known as suicide drones, along with Mohajer-6 drones, which can carry out airstrikes or reconnaissance.