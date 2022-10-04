US Occupation Forces Continue Looting Syrian Oil

Islam Times - The US occupation forces in Syria continued to steal the Arab country’s oil from al-Jazeera area as it transferred dozens of tankers loaded with the looted oil to northern Iraq.

Local sources told state-run SANA news agency reporter that a convoy of the US occupation forces, composed of 48 tankers filled with stolen Syrian oil from the al-Jazeera fields, went out on Monday morning through the illegitimate al-Mahmoudiya crossing towards the Iraqi lands.The US occupation forces took out hundreds of tankers as part of the continuous theft since their occupation of parts of the Syrian lands.US forces steal Syrian oil on a regular basis despite international condemnation.According to the Syrian Oil Ministry’s data, the Syrian oil sector has lost “about 105 billion dollars since the beginning of the war until the middle of this year” as a result of the US oil theft campaign.The US military has for long stationed its forces and equipment in northeastern Syria, with the Pentagon claiming that the deployment is aimed at preventing the oilfields in the area from falling into the hands of the Daesh [Arabic for ‘ISIS/ISIL’] terrorists.Damascus, however, maintains the deployment is meant to plunder the country’s natural resources. Former US president Donald Trump admitted on several occasions that American forces were in the Arab country for its oil wealth.In infamous comments made in 2019, Trump said: “We’re keeping [Syria’s] oil. We have the oil. The oil is secure. We left troops behind only for the oil.”Several countries, including Russia and China, have condemned US actions in plundering the Syrian resources and have called on Washington to stop its continued looting of the war-torn country’s natural resources.