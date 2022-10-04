0
Tuesday 4 October 2022 - 08:18

US Occupation Forces Continue Looting Syrian Oil

Story Code : 1017563
US Occupation Forces Continue Looting Syrian Oil
Local sources told state-run SANA news agency reporter that a convoy of the US occupation forces, composed of 48 tankers filled with stolen Syrian oil from the al-Jazeera fields, went out on Monday morning through the illegitimate al-Mahmoudiya crossing towards the Iraqi lands.

The US occupation forces took out hundreds of tankers as part of the continuous theft since their occupation of parts of the Syrian lands.

US forces steal Syrian oil on a regular basis despite international condemnation.

According to the Syrian Oil Ministry’s data, the Syrian oil sector has lost “about 105 billion dollars since the beginning of the war until the middle of this year” as a result of the US oil theft campaign.

The US military has for long stationed its forces and equipment in northeastern Syria, with the Pentagon claiming that the deployment is aimed at preventing the oilfields in the area from falling into the hands of the Daesh [Arabic for ‘ISIS/ISIL’] terrorists.

Damascus, however, maintains the deployment is meant to plunder the country’s natural resources. Former US president Donald Trump admitted on several occasions that American forces were in the Arab country for its oil wealth.

In infamous comments made in 2019, Trump said: “We’re keeping [Syria’s] oil. We have the oil. The oil is secure. We left troops behind only for the oil.”

Several countries, including Russia and China, have condemned US actions in plundering the Syrian resources and have called on Washington to stop its continued looting of the war-torn country’s natural resources.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: Recent Riots in Iran Orchestrated by US, Israeli Regime
Ayatollah Khamenei: Recent Riots in Iran Orchestrated by US, Israeli Regime
Lapid Surrendered to Nasrallah’s Threats: Netanyahu
Lapid Surrendered to Nasrallah’s Threats: Netanyahu
3 October 2022
Taiwan Reaches Out to India
Taiwan Reaches Out to India
3 October 2022
Mahsa Amini - Afghan Students Massacre: A Scandalous Selective Concern of Human Rights
Mahsa Amini - Afghan Students Massacre: A Scandalous Selective Concern of Human Rights
By Mohammad Youssef
3 October 2022
Moscow Says Blinken Openly Spoke about US, NATO Motives to Destroy Nord Stream Pipelines
Moscow Says Blinken Openly Spoke about US, NATO Motives to Destroy Nord Stream Pipelines
3 October 2022
283 Palestinians in Israeli Jails since 20 Years Ago: Report
283 Palestinians in Israeli Jails since 20 Years Ago: Report
2 October 2022
US to Sanction Countries Supporting Ukraine Annexation
US to Sanction Countries Supporting Ukraine Annexation
2 October 2022
Truce with Saudi-led Coalition at
Truce with Saudi-led Coalition at 'Dead End', Yemen's Ansarullah Warns
2 October 2022
Biden Signs Bill Comprising $12.4 Billion Aid for Ukraine: White House
Biden Signs Bill Comprising $12.4 Billion Aid for Ukraine: White House
1 October 2022
Iran Intelligence Ministry Details recent Sabotage Operations
Iran Intelligence Ministry Details recent Sabotage Operations
1 October 2022
French Companies Kill Yemeni Children with State’s Support
French Companies Kill Yemeni Children with State’s Support
1 October 2022
German Government Approves Plans to Export Weapons to Saudi Arabia
German Government Approves Plans to Export Weapons to Saudi Arabia
1 October 2022
Raisi: The Brave Iranian People Won’t Allow the Enemies to Control Their Country
Raisi: The Brave Iranian People Won’t Allow the Enemies to Control Their Country
30 September 2022