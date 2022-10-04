Yemen Condemns Saudi-Led Coalition for Truce Failure

Islam Times - Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement condemned the Saudi-led coalition for failing to renew the UN-brokered truce deal and deteriorating the humanitarian crisis in the war-torn Arab country.

Spokesman of the movement Mohammed Abdul-Salam made the remarks in a phone call with David Gressly, the United Nation’s Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen.“The coalition of aggression is responsible for the failures to [extend] the deal and worsening humanitarian conditions of the nation,” he said.“We maintain our stance on issues such as paying pensions and salaries to public servants and ending arbitrary restrictions on Hudaydah port and Sana’a International Airport,” he added.Yemeni Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf Abdullah also said on Monday that the other side’s failure to respond to the purely humanitarian demands presented by Sana’a has confirmed, beyond any doubt, its lack of seriousness in moving towards reaching a comprehensive and sustainable peaceful political settlement.He said the events proved to the world that the Sana’a government’s warnings were valid, and that by the extension of the truce, the Saudi-led coalition intended to bring the country into a “state of clinical death” and make it live in a state of no war and no peace.The Saudi kingdom and its allies, most notably the United Arab Emirates, have been waging a war against Yemen since March 2015, trying, in vain, to reinstall the exiled Saudi-friendly regime of Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.The military campaign, which has been enjoying unstinting arms, logistical, and political support from the United States, has killed hundreds of thousands of people and turned the entire Yemen into the scene of the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.Back in April, a temporary UN-mediated ceasefire was reached between the warring sides. It was renewed twice for two-month periods.The truce, however, expired on Sunday amid the war coalition’s constant violations of the agreement and its refusal to properly lift a siege that it has been enforcing against Yemen since the beginning of the war.The coalition conducted missile attacks and fired artillery shells in various areas in Yemen's Hudaydah province.Yemen’s Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room, which monitors violations of the Stockholm Agreement and ceasefire in Hudaydah, reported that the Saudi-led coalition forces are developing new military fortifications on al-Jabalyah and Hays.They also reported the flying of 12 Saudi spy drones over aforesaid districts.According to Yemeni news outlets, armed clashes have erupted in the provinces of Ta’izz and Hudaydah following the truce’s expiration.Sources reported that on Sunday night violent clashes broke out in the north, east and west of Ta’izz, as well as villages in southern Hudaydah between Ansarullah fighters and the exiled government forces.