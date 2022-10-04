Report: Iran, US in Terms with Prisoners Swap Deal

Islam Times - Tehran and Washington have agreed on the release of Iran’s frozen assets as part of a prisoners swap deal, Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC)-affiliated Nour News reported.

The United States and Iran have reached an understanding about how to unblock billions of dollar worth of Iranian funds that have remained inaccessible in two banks in South Korea because of US sanctions, the report said on Monday.It added that Iran and the United States have agreed that some $7 billion worth of Iranian funds in South Korea will be transferred to an account in a bank in the Middle East as part of an understanding that will also involve a prisoner swap between the two countries.“The only obstacle in this regard was to identify an account and a servicing bank acceptable to the parties, which according to the news delivered to the Nournews, this bank has been identified in one of the regional countries and the two sides have agreed on the bank,” according to the report.It came a day after Nournews claimed that Iran will soon access its blocked funds in an unidentified country that have been complying with unilateral US sanctions since they were imposed in 2018.However, the Monday report said that South Korea will be the country unblocking the Iranian funds while it insisted that the release would be directly linked to a pending prisoner swap between Iran and the United States that will involve the release of Siamak Namazi, an Iranian-US national convicted of espionage charges in Iran some seven years ago.The report added, however, that the recent release of Baqer Namazi, Siamak's father, has been motivated by humanitarian reasons and had nothing to do with the new understanding between Iran and the US.Tehran has repeatedly demanded the release of its frozen assets in several countries, including in South Korea, but Seoul has looked at Washington for a permit to repay its debt. The blocked funds issue started in 2018 when former US President Donald Trump withdrew from a 2015 nuclear deal and reinstated economic sanctions against Iran.Iranian officials stated the South Korean government is obliged to unfreeze the country's frozen funds, stressing that unilateral US sanctions cannot justify Seoul’s inaction in repaying debts to Tehran.The two sides had previously agreed to use the funds for purchase of humanitarian items by Iran, something that has again been prevented as a result of Korea’s commitment to honor the sanctions.On prisoners issue, Tehran has numerously urged Washington to free Iranian nationals who have been taken hostage for baseless reasons under the pretext that they have bypassed and violated the US sanctions.Iran had earlier blasted the US for linking a humanitarian exchange of prisoners with the talks over the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal, and called on the White House to act instead of performing theatrical shows.Some Iranians are in US jails just because of ignoring Washington's illegal sanctions on Tehran.