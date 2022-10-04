Biden Voices Support for Rioters, Vows New Bans on Iran

Islam Times - In a meddlesome statement, the American president said on Tuesday that his government will announce new sanctions against Iran in support of the rioters.

US President Joe Biden said on Monday in a statement that in support of the recent unrest in Iran, the United States will impose new sanctions against Iranian officials, who Washington claims are involved in violence against protesters.Prior to this, the US Department of Treasury had accused Iran's morality police of "violence against women" and placed it on the sanctions list. The United States held the Iranian morality police to account for the death of Mahsa Amini without giving any evidence.Political observers argue that the United States and European countries when they witnessed that they were empty-handed against Iran's sensible approach in the Vienna talks to lift the sanctions now have resorted to provoking violence and riots in Iran to use them as means of pressure at the negotiating table.