Tuesday 4 October 2022 - 22:35

Commander: Raids Continue until Disarmament of Terrorists in Kurdistan Region

Story Code : 1017683
With the increase in the movements of the anti-Iran terrorist groups nesting in Iraq's Kurdistan region, IRGC units launched a new round of attacks on the terrorist strongholds. 

Part of the raids was carried out by 'Mohajer 6' drones. 

The Commander of IRGC's Ground Force, Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour, said the authorities of the Kurdistan region of Iraq must make a decision to clear the region from the anti-Iran terrorist outfits. 

General Pakpour said the attacks on the terrorists' headquarters in the Kurdistan region were going on until their full disarmament. 

Earlier, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Ground Forces hit the positions of the terrorist outfits in the Kurdistan region of Iraq with 73 ballistic missiles.
