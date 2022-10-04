0
Tuesday 4 October 2022 - 22:36

Lukashenko: Ukraine Brings 15,000 Troops to Belarusian Border

Story Code : 1017685
Lukashenko: Ukraine Brings 15,000 Troops to Belarusian Border
"In other words, Ukraine has not just barricaded itself. It has built a wall. It constantly conducts optical, radio-electronic, and radio-technical reconnaissance of our territory, troops and facilities. Often their drones violate the state border. At the same time, they never stop worrying: ‘What if Belarus goes to war?’ There have been constant provocations on the border," Lukashenko said at a conference on military security on Tuesday.

The BelTA news agency quotes him as saying that Ukraine has pulled "a force of up to 15,000 troops to the Belarusian border and is creating road blocks and fire emplacements."

Lukashenko stressed that in Belarus there was no need to declare mobilization, contrary to what the opposition was speculating about, TASS reported.

"They look for all sorts of pretexts: ‘Russia has announced mobilization, which means that Belarus will announce mobilization tomorrow.’ Let me stress once again: we do not need to declare mobilization. Fortunately, there is no war on the territory of Belarus," he said.
