Wednesday 5 October 2022 - 07:50

Yemen Warns Foreign Investors in UAE and Saudi Arabia

Story Code : 1017709
Yemen Warns Foreign Investors in UAE and Saudi Arabia
These words come at the same time that earlier the High Economic Committee of Yemen announced that the necessary letters and warnings have been sent to domestic and foreign companies looting the country's resources and these parties must adhere to the deadline set in this regard.

Earlier, the spokesman of the Yemeni armed forces said: "The Yemeni armed forces gave a deadline to the oil companies operating in Saudi Arabia and the UAE to leave these two countries."

Yahya Saree announced on Sunday evening: "Due to the fact that the aggressor countries do not adhere to the ceasefire and do not allow the exploitation of oil resources to the Yemeni nation in order to pay the salaries of the employees, we give the oil companies operating in Saudi Arabia and the UAE a chance to adjust their plans and leave these two countries."

He added: "If Saudi Arabia and the UAE insist on depriving the Yemeni people of their resources and income, our armed forces are capable of depriving these regimes of their income."

Criticizing the widespread violation of the ceasefire and the non-fulfillment of many of its terms and the rights of the Yemeni people, the Yemeni officials have warned that if the aggressor coalition does not agree to the implementation of the unfulfilled clauses of the ceasefire, they will make another decision.

Yahya Saree's warning comes at a time when the truce agreement has not yet been renewed following the disruptions of the aggressor Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia and the violation of the ceasefire agreement.

Earlier, "Mohammed Abdul Salam", the head of the Yemeni negotiating team, said that the Yemeni negotiating team emphasizes the rights of the Yemeni nation and holds the aggressor countries responsible for the failure of the ceasefire.
