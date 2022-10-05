‘Israel’ On High Alert Citing ‘Threats’ Ahead of Jewish Holiday

Islam Times - The ‘Israeli’ occupation forces remained on high alert amid fears of security incidents during their so-called Yom Kippur holiday, which they consider the holiest day of the Jewish calendar.

All flights in and out of ‘Ben Gurion Airport’ ceased at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Border crossings were also shut.Trains stopped operating at 1:00 p.m. and will only resume on Thursday morning, as inner-city buses and inter-city transport also halted their routes starting at 2:00 p.m.Meanwhile, ‘security’ and rescue services will remain on high alert throughout the day. The ‘Israeli’ occupation forces will also impose a closure on the occupied West Bank and the besieged Gaza Strip.The Zionist officials claim to have received more than 80 warnings or intelligence tips about possible resistance operations as the Zionist settlers prepare to celebrated their holiday.At the same time, the security alerts came as the Tel Aviv regime is overwhelmed with several other security challenges. ‘Israeli’ occupation troops have come under intense gunfire by the Palestinian resistance men as the Zionist forces stormed the occupied West Bank, and there have been repeated confrontations in recent weeks between security forces and Palestinian resistance men in the occupied East al-Quds and the Old City.According to Channel 13 news on Monday, 26 military battalions received reinforcement over Yom Kippur and thousands of ‘Israeli’ soldiers will remain in the West Bank and along the security barrier.Relatively, the number of battalions in the West Bank increased to 26 from about 13-14 since around March when the Zionist military launched its most recent aggression.