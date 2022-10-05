0
Wednesday 5 October 2022 - 10:19

US President Pledges Another Military Aid Package to Ukraine Worth $625 Million

Story Code : 1017738
US President Pledges Another Military Aid Package to Ukraine Worth $625 Million
"President Biden pledged to continue supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes, including the provision today of a new $625 million security assistance package," the White House said in a statement, adding that the delivery would include additional weapons and equipment, including HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems, artillery systems and ammunition, and armored vehicles, TASS reported.

Vice President Kamala Harris also took part in the conversation, the statement says.

Later, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the recent aid delivery would bring the overall cost of US military aid to Ukraine to more than $17.5 billion.

"Recent developments only strengthen our resolve," Blinken said in a statement on Tuesday. "We will continue to stand with the people of Ukraine."

"The capabilities we are delivering are carefully calibrated to make the most difference on the battlefield and strengthen Ukraine’s hand at the negotiating table when the time is right," he added.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that, in response to a request from the Donbass republics, he made a decision to carry out what Russia calls "a special military operation" in Ukraine.

In response, the West started introducing sweeping sanctions against Russia and shipping weapons and military vehicles to Kiev already worth tens of billions of dollars at this point.
Comment


Featured Stories
United Nations: Failure of Ceasefire in Yemen is Disappointing
United Nations: Failure of Ceasefire in Yemen is Disappointing
US President Pledges Another Military Aid Package to Ukraine Worth $625 Million
US President Pledges Another Military Aid Package to Ukraine Worth $625 Million
5 October 2022
UK PM Truss Declares Herself A “Huge Zionist”
UK PM Truss Declares Herself A “Huge Zionist”
5 October 2022
Elon Musk Proceeds Buying Twitter for Originally Agreed $44bn
Elon Musk Proceeds Buying Twitter for Originally Agreed $44bn
5 October 2022
Ukraine Scolds EU Over Aid Delays
Ukraine Scolds EU Over Aid Delays
4 October 2022
Raisi: People Foiled Enemies’ Plot in Recent Riots
Raisi: People Foiled Enemies’ Plot in Recent Riots
4 October 2022
Yemen Condemns Saudi-Led Coalition for Truce Failure
Yemen Condemns Saudi-Led Coalition for Truce Failure
4 October 2022
North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Over Japan
North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Over Japan
4 October 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: Recent Riots in Iran Orchestrated by US, Israeli Regime
Ayatollah Khamenei: Recent Riots in Iran Orchestrated by US, Israeli Regime
3 October 2022
Lapid Surrendered to Nasrallah’s Threats: Netanyahu
Lapid Surrendered to Nasrallah’s Threats: Netanyahu
3 October 2022
Taiwan Reaches Out to India
Taiwan Reaches Out to India
3 October 2022
Mahsa Amini - Afghan Students Massacre: A Scandalous Selective Concern of Human Rights
Mahsa Amini - Afghan Students Massacre: A Scandalous Selective Concern of Human Rights
By Mohammad Youssef
3 October 2022
Moscow Says Blinken Openly Spoke about US, NATO Motives to Destroy Nord Stream Pipelines
Moscow Says Blinken Openly Spoke about US, NATO Motives to Destroy Nord Stream Pipelines
3 October 2022