US President Pledges Another Military Aid Package to Ukraine Worth $625 Million

Islam Times - During a phone conversation on Tuesday, US President Joe Biden informed his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky about another package of US military aid to Ukraine, worth $625 million, the White House press service said.

"President Biden pledged to continue supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes, including the provision today of a new $625 million security assistance package," the White House said in a statement, adding that the delivery would include additional weapons and equipment, including HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems, artillery systems and ammunition, and armored vehicles, TASS reported.Vice President Kamala Harris also took part in the conversation, the statement says.Later, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the recent aid delivery would bring the overall cost of US military aid to Ukraine to more than $17.5 billion."Recent developments only strengthen our resolve," Blinken said in a statement on Tuesday. "We will continue to stand with the people of Ukraine.""The capabilities we are delivering are carefully calibrated to make the most difference on the battlefield and strengthen Ukraine’s hand at the negotiating table when the time is right," he added.On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that, in response to a request from the Donbass republics, he made a decision to carry out what Russia calls "a special military operation" in Ukraine.In response, the West started introducing sweeping sanctions against Russia and shipping weapons and military vehicles to Kiev already worth tens of billions of dollars at this point.