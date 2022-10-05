United Nations: Failure of Ceasefire in Yemen is Disappointing

Islam Times - The spokesman of Secretary-General of the United Nations has expressed disappointment about a lack of agreement between the Saudi-led coalition and Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement to extend the truce in the war-torn Arab country.

The ceasefire in Yemen ended last Sunday and has not yet been extended. This truce, which has lasted for six months, has been violated thousands of times by the Saudi aggressors due to their refusal to implement some of its terms.“It is disappointing to see that the two sides did not agree on new proposals to extend the ceasefire,” Stephane Dujarric said in a press conference at the UN headquarters in New York on Tuesday. “However, negotiations are still ongoing and UN Special Envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, continues to explore options that are acceptable to both sides.”Dujarric called on both sides to maintain calm, refrain from any provocation or actions that may lead to escalation of violence, interact with each other and focus on completing the negotiations.“Despite the UN's disappointment with the current situation, we believe that this is not the end of the road and there is still time for the two sides to agree on the continuation of the ceasefire,” the UN spokesman underlined.Earlier, Mohammed Abdul Salam, the head of the Yemeni negotiating team, said that the Yemeni negotiating team emphasizes the rights of the Yemeni nation and holds the aggressor countries responsible for the failure of the ceasefire.Saudi Arabia's warmongering measures in Yemen since 2015 have killed hundreds of thousands of Yemenis, injured tens of thousands, and displaced millions.The military aggression has also destroyed more than 85 percent of Yemen's infrastructure, leaving the country severely short of food and medicine.