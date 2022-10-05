Fire Erupts at Business Mall in Afghanistan's Kabul

Islam Times - A fire erupted in the business mall Ahmadi Market on the western edge of Afghanistan's capital city Kabul on Wednesday, the local media outlet Tolonews reported.

No casualties or damage have been reported so far as police have yet to make a comment on the fire, Xinhua reported.The fire erupted at the market located in the Kota-e-Sangi neighborhood in Police District 5 of Kabul city Wednesday morning, with a large plume of smoke seen rising from the scene, Tolonews reported citing witnesses.The report said the Zadran Market next to Ahmadi Market would also catch fire if firefighters failed to put out the fire as soon as possible.