Wednesday 5 October 2022 - 20:57

Casualties Feared as Blast Rips Through a Mosque at Interior Ministry in Kabul

Abdul Nafy Takor, a spokesman for the de-facto Taliban government’s interior ministry, said the blast took place when government officials and visitors were offering afternoon prayers inside the mosque.

“Unfortunately there was an explosion inside the mosque where some Interior Ministry workers and visitors were praying. Will share the details later,” he was quoted as saying in local media.

The spokesman didn’t provide details about the number of casualties but said the investigation was underway.  

The Emergency Hospital in the Afghan capital said it received 20 patients following the explosion and two of them were already dead on arrival.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack but the Daesh terrorist group that has made a strong comeback in the country in recent months has a long-running rivalry with the Taliban group in Kabul.

It comes days after a suicide bombing in the predominantly Shia neighborhood of western Kabul killed at least 53 people, including 46 girls and women, while they were attending university tuition.
