0
Wednesday 5 October 2022 - 20:59

Avalanche in Indian Himalayas Kills at least 10; Dozens Missing

Story Code : 1017831
Avalanche in Indian Himalayas Kills at least 10; Dozens Missing
Dozens of mountaineer trainees were trapped in the avalanche morning near the summit of Mount Draupadi Ka Danda-II in the northern state of Uttarakhand.

Due to the severity of the incident, the Indian Air Force came to assist with rescue efforts before the start of heavy snow and rain, but then had to abandon the search during the night due to the blizzard and the intensity of the rain and reduced visibility.

After rescue operations resumed in the morning, the Uttarakhand state police force said in a statement that rescue teams were able to recover the bodies of 10 climbers.

So far, 14 people have been rescued from the avalanche site at an altitude of 4,900 meters (16,000 feet) above sea level, and according to the police, 5 people have been taken to a local hospital in Uttarkashi region for treatment of their injuries.

The Uttarakhand chief minister said, Savita Kanswal, an expert mountaineer who had climbed Everest earlier this year, was also among those killed in the accident.

Kanswal was the coach of the expedition, which was praised by the mountaineering community for climbing the world's highest peak in less than 16 days, which was a new record in the field.

Ridhim Aggarwal, spokesperson of the State Disaster Management Agency, said that the climbers were stuck in a crevasse after the avalanche hit.

According to Devendra Singh Patwal, a senior disaster management official, two Air Force helicopters were dispatched to the site to help search for the injured and the missing.

Fatal incidents are common in the Himalayas and on several high peaks of the world.
Comment


Featured Stories
United Nations: Failure of Ceasefire in Yemen is Disappointing
United Nations: Failure of Ceasefire in Yemen is Disappointing
US President Pledges Another Military Aid Package to Ukraine Worth $625 Million
US President Pledges Another Military Aid Package to Ukraine Worth $625 Million
5 October 2022
UK PM Truss Declares Herself A “Huge Zionist”
UK PM Truss Declares Herself A “Huge Zionist”
5 October 2022
Elon Musk Proceeds Buying Twitter for Originally Agreed $44bn
Elon Musk Proceeds Buying Twitter for Originally Agreed $44bn
5 October 2022
Ukraine Scolds EU Over Aid Delays
Ukraine Scolds EU Over Aid Delays
4 October 2022
Raisi: People Foiled Enemies’ Plot in Recent Riots
Raisi: People Foiled Enemies’ Plot in Recent Riots
4 October 2022
Yemen Condemns Saudi-Led Coalition for Truce Failure
Yemen Condemns Saudi-Led Coalition for Truce Failure
4 October 2022
North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Over Japan
North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Over Japan
4 October 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: Recent Riots in Iran Orchestrated by US, Israeli Regime
Ayatollah Khamenei: Recent Riots in Iran Orchestrated by US, Israeli Regime
3 October 2022
Lapid Surrendered to Nasrallah’s Threats: Netanyahu
Lapid Surrendered to Nasrallah’s Threats: Netanyahu
3 October 2022
Taiwan Reaches Out to India
Taiwan Reaches Out to India
3 October 2022
Mahsa Amini - Afghan Students Massacre: A Scandalous Selective Concern of Human Rights
Mahsa Amini - Afghan Students Massacre: A Scandalous Selective Concern of Human Rights
By Mohammad Youssef
3 October 2022
Moscow Says Blinken Openly Spoke about US, NATO Motives to Destroy Nord Stream Pipelines
Moscow Says Blinken Openly Spoke about US, NATO Motives to Destroy Nord Stream Pipelines
3 October 2022