0
Wednesday 5 October 2022 - 21:24

EU Agrees on New Sanctions Package against Russia

Story Code : 1017839
EU Agrees on New Sanctions Package against Russia
“(EU) Ambassadors reached a political agreement on new sanctions against Russia, as a strong EU response to Putin's illegal annexation of Ukraine’s territories,” the Czech government, acting as the term president of the Council of the European Union, announced on Twitter, Anadolu Agency reported.

The measures include a prohibition of transporting oil to non-EU countries above a certain price, mostly affecting the shipping industry of Greece, the Greek Cypriot administration, and Malta.

The bloc also extends its import ban to Russian “steel products, wood pulp, paper, machinery and appliances, chemicals, plastic, cigarettes,” the Czech EU presidency said.

According to European Commission estimates, it would deprive Russia of €7 billion ($6.96 billion) in revenues yearly.

The EU further restricts exports of IT, engineering, and legal services to Russia, as well as expands the list of high-tech goods that cannot be sold to the country.

The new package also adds to the individual sanctions list the people responsible for the mobilization of over 300,000 Russians and the recent organization of referendums in four Ukrainian regions, leading to Moscow last week declaring their “annexation,” a move widely condemned.

Ahead of the vote, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell also reaffirmed the bloc’s support for Ukraine with military aid, diplomatic pressure, and restrictive measures, explaining that despite Putin’s expectations, the “war will not end because Western countries got exhausted.”

He asserted that “Ukraine’s fate is tied to Europe’s.”
Comment


Featured Stories
United Nations: Failure of Ceasefire in Yemen is Disappointing
United Nations: Failure of Ceasefire in Yemen is Disappointing
US President Pledges Another Military Aid Package to Ukraine Worth $625 Million
US President Pledges Another Military Aid Package to Ukraine Worth $625 Million
5 October 2022
UK PM Truss Declares Herself A “Huge Zionist”
UK PM Truss Declares Herself A “Huge Zionist”
5 October 2022
Elon Musk Proceeds Buying Twitter for Originally Agreed $44bn
Elon Musk Proceeds Buying Twitter for Originally Agreed $44bn
5 October 2022
Ukraine Scolds EU Over Aid Delays
Ukraine Scolds EU Over Aid Delays
4 October 2022
Raisi: People Foiled Enemies’ Plot in Recent Riots
Raisi: People Foiled Enemies’ Plot in Recent Riots
4 October 2022
Yemen Condemns Saudi-Led Coalition for Truce Failure
Yemen Condemns Saudi-Led Coalition for Truce Failure
4 October 2022
North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Over Japan
North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Over Japan
4 October 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: Recent Riots in Iran Orchestrated by US, Israeli Regime
Ayatollah Khamenei: Recent Riots in Iran Orchestrated by US, Israeli Regime
3 October 2022
Lapid Surrendered to Nasrallah’s Threats: Netanyahu
Lapid Surrendered to Nasrallah’s Threats: Netanyahu
3 October 2022
Taiwan Reaches Out to India
Taiwan Reaches Out to India
3 October 2022
Mahsa Amini - Afghan Students Massacre: A Scandalous Selective Concern of Human Rights
Mahsa Amini - Afghan Students Massacre: A Scandalous Selective Concern of Human Rights
By Mohammad Youssef
3 October 2022
Moscow Says Blinken Openly Spoke about US, NATO Motives to Destroy Nord Stream Pipelines
Moscow Says Blinken Openly Spoke about US, NATO Motives to Destroy Nord Stream Pipelines
3 October 2022