Iranian Diplomat, UN Envoy Discuss Yemen

Islam Times - Ali Asghar Khaji, the Iranian foreign minister's senior adviser for special political affairs, and Hans Grundberg, the UN chief’s special envoy for Yemen talked about the situation in Yemen and ways for the peaceful resolution of the crisis in the Arab country.

As part of Iran’s consultations with regards to the peaceful resolution of the situation in Yemen, Khaji held a videoconference with Grundberg.The two sides discussed the latest developments in Yemen and emphasized the need to intensify efforts to re-establish a ceasefire there.In this regard, Khaji also held a telephone conversation with Mohammed Abdul-Salam, a senior negotiator of the Yemeni National Salvation Government and the Ansarullah movement.The two sides stressed readiness for an extension of the truce and the necessity of resolving the humanitarian issues, the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s website reported.A truce between Yemen’s popular Ansarullah resistance movement and the ousted Saudi-backed government which is currently based in Aden was agreed upon in early April. The initial two-month truce was extended for another two months in June.