Thursday 6 October 2022 - 08:25

Survey Finds Over 75% Of Americans Support Iran Nuclear Talks

Story Code : 1017912
Survey Finds Over 75% Of Americans Support Iran Nuclear Talks
The survey, released by the nonpartisan Eurasia Group Foundation on Wednesday, asked 2,002 American adults between September 2 and 8 about US foreign policy and America's global role. It found that 78.8 percent of respondents, an increase from last year, think Washington should continue to pursue the talks.

Broken down by party affiliation, the survey found that 88 percent of Democrats supported such negotiations, as did 76.9 percent of independents and 71.8 percent of Republicans after the survey informed them the United States withdrew from the original deal in 2018.

When asked last year about the nuclear deal, 62.6 percent said Washington should revive nuclear negotiations.

"More than 70 percent of Republicans believe the US should continue to pursue nuclear negotiations with Iran, suggesting elected leaders and candidates who vocally criticize the negotiations might be out of step with many of their voters," said the report, which Reuters reviewed before its Wednesday publication.
