0
Thursday 6 October 2022 - 09:35

Zionist Cabinet to Convene on Lebanon Maritime Border Issue

Story Code : 1017923
Zionist Cabinet to Convene on Lebanon Maritime Border Issue
The draft decision, which has not been made public, has had a mostly warm preliminary reception by the Zionist occupation regime and the Lebanese government, despite the ‘Israeli’ public opposition.

The Tel Aviv regime’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Idan Roll, said the Zionist ‘security’ cabinet, a generally secret forum for approving key strategic affairs, would meet at 4 p.m. to discuss the draft.

Roll told Ynet TV that the main points of the process, and the matters ‘Israel’ supports will be presented to the cabinet.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemen’s Ansarullah to Target Saudi, UAE If Demands Not Fulfilled
Yemen’s Ansarullah to Target Saudi, UAE If Demands Not Fulfilled
Survey Finds Over 75% Of Americans Support Iran Nuclear Talks
Survey Finds Over 75% Of Americans Support Iran Nuclear Talks
6 October 2022
Palestinian Children Terrified, Injured as ‘Israeli’ Troops Storm School, Fire Tear Gas
Palestinian Children Terrified, Injured as ‘Israeli’ Troops Storm School, Fire Tear Gas
6 October 2022
US Intelligence: Ukraine behind Dugina Killing
US Intelligence: Ukraine behind Dugina Killing
6 October 2022
United Nations: Failure of Ceasefire in Yemen is Disappointing
United Nations: Failure of Ceasefire in Yemen is Disappointing
5 October 2022
US President Pledges Another Military Aid Package to Ukraine Worth $625 Million
US President Pledges Another Military Aid Package to Ukraine Worth $625 Million
5 October 2022
UK PM Truss Declares Herself A “Huge Zionist”
UK PM Truss Declares Herself A “Huge Zionist”
5 October 2022
Elon Musk Proceeds Buying Twitter for Originally Agreed $44bn
Elon Musk Proceeds Buying Twitter for Originally Agreed $44bn
5 October 2022
Ukraine Scolds EU Over Aid Delays
Ukraine Scolds EU Over Aid Delays
4 October 2022
Raisi: People Foiled Enemies’ Plot in Recent Riots
Raisi: People Foiled Enemies’ Plot in Recent Riots
4 October 2022
Yemen Condemns Saudi-Led Coalition for Truce Failure
Yemen Condemns Saudi-Led Coalition for Truce Failure
4 October 2022
North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Over Japan
North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Over Japan
4 October 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: Recent Riots in Iran Orchestrated by US, Israeli Regime
Ayatollah Khamenei: Recent Riots in Iran Orchestrated by US, Israeli Regime
3 October 2022