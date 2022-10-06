Yemen’s Ansarullah to Target Saudi, UAE If Demands Not Fulfilled

Islam Times - A senior member of Yemen’s popular Ansarullah resistance movement warned that the country’s armed forces will target oil facilities buried deep inside Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates if the rights of the Yemeni people are not upheld.

Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a member of Ansarullah's political bureau, said in an interview with Lebanon's al-Mayadeen television network on Wednesday that the Yemeni people have legitimate demands and warned that Yemen's forces "have the ability to target Saudi Arabia and UAE's oil installations if those demands are not met."Brigadier General Yahya Saree, a spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, issued a similar warning earlier in the day, telling foreign businesses with operations in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to leave the two Persian Gulf nations immediately as the six-month truce, brokered by the UN, came to an end with no further extensions.Saree reiterated in a tweet that foreign businesses operating in the two aggressor nations should relocate their operations to other "less risky" nations to avoid "further losses.""In order to avoid further losses, you must move your investment from an aggressor country to a less risky one. The United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia are two examples of these nations, he wrote.The warning will remain in effect, according to Saree, "as long as the American-Saudi aggression countries are not committed to a truce that gives the Yemeni people the right to exploit their oil wealth in favor of the salary of the Yemeni state employees."First since 2016, the initial two-month ceasefire started on April 2 and was twice extended.Hans Grundberg, the UN envoy for Yemen, issued a statement after the October 2 deadline for extending the cease-fire had passed, urging all Yemeni parties to refrain from provocative actions while talks are still ongoing.Meanwhile, the Saudi-led coalition has carried out fresh airstrikes in Yemen’s western coastal province of Hudaydah, military sources say.According to Yemen’s Arabic-language al-Masirah television network, Saudi reconnaissance drones entered the skies of the port city on Thursday and targeted the Hays district several times.The Saudi-led collation’s missiles have also continued pounding different parts of Hudaydah over the past 24 hours, it added.Saudi Arabia launched the devastating war on Yemen in March 2015 in collaboration with its Arab allies and with arms and logistics support from the US and other Western states.The objective was to reinstall the Riyadh-friendly regime of Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi and crush the popular Ansarullah resistance movement, which has been running state affairs in the absence of a functional government in Yemen.While the Saudi-led coalition has failed to meet any of its objectives, the war has killed hundreds of thousands of Yemenis and spawned the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.