0
Thursday 6 October 2022 - 21:44

‘Israel’ Decides Escalation on Border with Lebanon instead of Approving Maritime Deal

Story Code : 1018048
‘Israel’ Decides Escalation on Border with Lebanon instead of Approving Maritime Deal
Netanyahu had accused Lapid of surrendering and making deadly concessions for fear of Hezbollah military power.

The Israeli side considered that Lebanon’s amendments to Hochstein’s proposal exaggerates the demands, dealing a blow to the US-brokered talks.

The Zionist defense minister Benny Gantz ordered its army to prepare for an escalation on Lebanon’s border, causing an outrage among the Israelis in the northern settlements.

However, Zionist media reports voiced doubts about the veracity of Gantz announcement, reporting that no unusual movements on the northern borders were observed.

In response, the Lebanese President Michel Aoun stressed that Lebanon’s notes on Hochstein’s final draft prevents misinterpretation of demarcation framework.

General Security Chief Major General Abbas Ibrahim said that Lebanon is not concerned with Israeli response and expects US mediator to assume his responsibilities.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemen’s Ansarullah to Target Saudi, UAE If Demands Not Fulfilled
Yemen’s Ansarullah to Target Saudi, UAE If Demands Not Fulfilled
Survey Finds Over 75% Of Americans Support Iran Nuclear Talks
Survey Finds Over 75% Of Americans Support Iran Nuclear Talks
6 October 2022
Palestinian Children Terrified, Injured as ‘Israeli’ Troops Storm School, Fire Tear Gas
Palestinian Children Terrified, Injured as ‘Israeli’ Troops Storm School, Fire Tear Gas
6 October 2022
US Intelligence: Ukraine behind Dugina Killing
US Intelligence: Ukraine behind Dugina Killing
6 October 2022
United Nations: Failure of Ceasefire in Yemen is Disappointing
United Nations: Failure of Ceasefire in Yemen is Disappointing
5 October 2022
US President Pledges Another Military Aid Package to Ukraine Worth $625 Million
US President Pledges Another Military Aid Package to Ukraine Worth $625 Million
5 October 2022
UK PM Truss Declares Herself A “Huge Zionist”
UK PM Truss Declares Herself A “Huge Zionist”
5 October 2022
Elon Musk Proceeds Buying Twitter for Originally Agreed $44bn
Elon Musk Proceeds Buying Twitter for Originally Agreed $44bn
5 October 2022
Ukraine Scolds EU Over Aid Delays
Ukraine Scolds EU Over Aid Delays
4 October 2022
Raisi: People Foiled Enemies’ Plot in Recent Riots
Raisi: People Foiled Enemies’ Plot in Recent Riots
4 October 2022
Yemen Condemns Saudi-Led Coalition for Truce Failure
Yemen Condemns Saudi-Led Coalition for Truce Failure
4 October 2022
North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Over Japan
North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Over Japan
4 October 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: Recent Riots in Iran Orchestrated by US, Israeli Regime
Ayatollah Khamenei: Recent Riots in Iran Orchestrated by US, Israeli Regime
3 October 2022