Saudi Energy Minister Responds to Questions Regarding the US Relations after Reducing Oil Production

Islam Times - Social networking sites were abuzz with a video clip of a question posed to Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman whether the oil production cut was worth endangering the US-Saudi relationship.

The pioneers of communication sites and news pages circulated a video clip showing the moment Abdulaziz bin Salman entered the headquarters of the OPEC meeting in Vienna, where a CNBC correspondent asked him: “Is the production cut worth endangering the US-Saudi relationship?”He replied, "I advise you to enjoy the weather, because it is a sunny day."And the media quoted informed sources, that the “OPEC+” group agreed at its meeting today, to reduce the group’s production by two million barrels per day.But it was not disclosed how long the new production cut is planned.