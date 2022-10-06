Saudi Energy Minister Responds to Questions Regarding the US Relations after Reducing Oil Production
Story Code : 1018050
The pioneers of communication sites and news pages circulated a video clip showing the moment Abdulaziz bin Salman entered the headquarters of the OPEC meeting in Vienna, where a CNBC correspondent asked him: “Is the production cut worth endangering the US-Saudi relationship?”
He replied, "I advise you to enjoy the weather, because it is a sunny day."
And the media quoted informed sources, that the “OPEC+” group agreed at its meeting today, to reduce the group’s production by two million barrels per day.
But it was not disclosed how long the new production cut is planned.