Russia: US Supplies HIMARS to Kiev in Order to Drown Ukraine in Blood

Islam Times - The purpose of Washington’s supplies of HIMARS multiple rocket launchers and ammunition to the Kiev regime is to drown Ukraine in blood, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Thursday.

"With every passing week more and more money is poured there, into the region, to the Kiev regime, to ensure the hostilities do not stop and ever more people die, in order to drown the region in blood with American money not backed by anything in the United States, whose public debt recently exceeded $31 trillion," Zakharova said, commenting on Washington's preparations for sending another batch of HIMARS to Ukraine, TASS reported.Zakharova stressed that the US was ready to add four more launchers to the already provided sixteen HIMARS systems and ammunition $625 million worth."You can imagine the strength of hatred towards us," she continued."The Americans openly admit that they transmit satellite and other intelligence data to the Ukrainian army’s command almost in real time mode and participate in the planning of military operations. What is it, if not complicity? This is a real hybrid war," the official added.Kiev has been getting its revenge on civilians in the new Russian regions for their decision to join Russia, but the liberation of those territories will continue, Zakharova said."Nazi militants have been overtly taking their revenge on civilians for the conscious choice they made in favor of who they want to be with <...>. The liberation of those territories will continue, the damaged infrastructure is being currently rebuilt there, and life is getting back to normal," the Russian diplomat added.Zakharova also stated that the United Nations Secretariat has once again confirmed its biased approach to the situation in Ukraine.When commenting on UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’s remarks in which he described the recent referendums held in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republic and the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions as "annexation," Zakharova noted that the UN Chief’s Spokesman Stephane Dujarric had apparently tried to make an excuse at a briefing on October 5."However, if we take a closer look, nothing new and encouraging was said. The Secretariat’s biased and unscrupulous approach to the Ukraine situation was confirmed once again," she emphasized.The spokeswoman noted that "the secretary general is not eligible to have his own ‘position,’ especially on territorial issues"."Under the UN Charter, this post is of the United Nations’ chief administrative officer," she added."When speaking about the need to maintain Ukraine’s territorial integrity and citing the UN Charter and the 1970 Declaration on Principles of International Law concerning Friendly Relations and Cooperation among States, Secretariat officials ‘forget’ one important thing," Zakharova emphasized."The latter makes it clear that the above-mentioned principle is only applied to the states where governments represent ‘the whole people belonging to the territory without distinction as to race, creed or color'. Clearly, those don’t include the Kiev authorities," the Russian diplomat stressed."Moreover, ‘every state has the duty to refrain from any forcible action which deprives peoples <...> of their right to self-determination and freedom and independence’. I think that there is no need to mention the seven-year long shelling of Donbass in this regard," she continued.Zakharova has stated that the West forced Kiev into rendering negotiations with Moscow impossible.“We have paid attention to a recent decree by the Ukrainian president to approve the decision of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council on the "impossibility" of negotiating with the Russian president”, Zakharova told reporters.She drew parallels with the Minsk peace agreements, saying that Kiev at first "pretended that it wants to clinch them, then that those accords were being concluded and implemented only to finally announce that it was not going to deal with them, misleading the international community”.“Already at the time it was obvious that this was done at the behest of the West, which does not want a cessation of hostilities [in Ukraine] and intends to continue them”, the official added.The statement comes after Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov underscored late last month that Russia remains ready to negotiate with Ukraine.“President [of Russia Vladimir Putin] said that Russia, of course, retains its willingness to negotiate. But as the situation changes, so do the conditions, and we have repeatedly spoken about this. But in general, the principle remains the same: all the goals of the special military operation [remain the same]”, Peskov told reporters.This followed Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov saying in July that Moscow is ready to resume full-scale talks with Kiev and the ball is in Ukraine's court, but that so far its leadership has clearly shown its unwillingness to launch the process.The top Russian diplomat earlier underlined that if the West hopes to resolve the situation in Ukraine militarily, peace negotiations are useless.“If [the West] wants not negotiations, but the victory of Ukraine over Russia on the battlefield, then, probably, there is simply nothing to talk about with the West, since this approach does not allow Ukraine to move forwards towards the peace process”, Lavrov pointed out.On February 24, President Vladimir Putin stated that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories.The US, the EU, the UK and a number of other states have imposed sanctions against Russian legal entities and individuals. They also increased supplies of weapons to the Ukrainian authorities.Moscow has repeatedly condemned the US and its NATO allies for delivering arms to Ukraine, insisting that the inflow of supplies will only prolong the conflict. The Kremlin has also stressed Western weapons are considered a legitimate target once they enter Ukrainian territory.