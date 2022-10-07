No Iranian Arms Delivery to Russia for Ukraine War: FM

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian emphasized that Tehran has not provided Russia with any weapons for use in the war against Ukraine, reiterating the need for a political solution to the conflict.

On the Ukraine crisis, Amirabdollahian said, “Although some countries provided military support to Ukraine, we never sent and will never send any weapons to Russia for use in the war against Ukraine since we believe that the solution to this crisis is political and offering any arms support to the two sides delays the chance for peace.”

Commenting on the developments inside Iran, he said, “We attach great significance to giving attention to the rights of women in the Islamic Republic of Iran, and women are currently playing a highly effective role in different sectors such as universities, science, medicine, education, administrative affairs and technology.”

“Peaceful protests are part of the recent incidents in Iran, which we support under the country’s Constitution, and we consider it to be a legitimate right of the people to raise their peaceful demands and have always paid attention and responded to them,” Amirabdollahian added.

“However, in the middle of this, some rioters, directed from abroad and provoked by foreign-based TV channels, destroyed public property and attacked the people and the police with firearms and cold weapons; measures that are acceptable nowhere in the world,” the Iranian foreign minister stated.

Amirabdollahian recalled the incidents that unfolded in the United States in the case of the occupation of the Congress, saying America shut down the Internet for the people and even the personal online pages belonging to the then president were closed down citing national security reasons. “Did Europe’s council of ministers express any concerns back then?” he asked.

For his part, the Finnish foreign minister thanked his Iranian counterpart for briefing him on the latest situation of the sanctions removal talks on reviving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, expressing hope that a final deal would be reached between the two sides soon, the Foreign Ministry’s website reported.

Referring to the Ukraine crisis, Haavisto said Russia’s military action runs counter to the Charter of the United Nations, and that Ukraine, as an independent country, reserves the right to defend itself.

He also pointed to the issue of Afghanistan, expressing gratitude for the Islamic Republic’s constructive role in hosting the displaced and refugees from Afghanistan. Finland’s top diplomat expressed hope that the Iranian government will use its influence to encourage the Taliban to respect human rights and women’s rights.

On the recent riots in Iran, he expressed hope that an unbiased and independent report would be released to shed light on the death of Mahsa Amini.

The two sides also discussed different aspects of relations between Iran and Finland.

Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian on Thursday held a telephone conversation with his Finnish counterpart Pekka Haavisto about the latest developments in the bilateral ties, the sanctions removal negotiations, the crisis in Ukraine, and the latest incidents in Iran, including the exploitation of rioters by the outsiders and foreign interference in Iran’s domestic affairs.