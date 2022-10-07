0
Friday 7 October 2022 - 10:09

Reports: FBI Has Enough Evidence for Hunter Biden’s Prosecution

Story Code : 1018094
Reports: FBI Has Enough Evidence for Hunter Biden’s Prosecution
However, the US attorney in Delaware, who is overseeing the investigation of the president’s son, has not yet decided whether to file criminal charges in the case, the Post reported.
 
That federal prosecutor, David C Weiss, was originally nominated and served in Donald Trump’s administration, and has continued serving in Biden’s administration in part because of the political backlash his removal would likely have caused, given his oversight of the Biden investigation, the Post reported.
 
A spokesperson for Weiss’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
 
In September, more than 30 Senate Republicans asked Biden’s attorney general, Merrick Garland, to give Weiss “special counsel protections and authorities” to safeguard the independence of his investigation.
 
CBS News reported that Biden’s team believes the sources who spoke to the Washington Post were motivated by “frustration inside the FBI over the time it is taking prosecutors to deliberate over this case” and that the FBI “is trying to pressure prosecutors to act.”
 
Hunter Biden’s lawyer, Chris Clark, accused federal agents of illegally leaking information, and asked the Justice Department to investigate and prosecute the leak.
 
“It is a federal felony for a federal agent to leak information about a grand jury investigation such as this one,” Clark wrote to the Washington Post. “Any agent you cite as a source in your article apparently has committed such a felony.”
 
Hunter Biden confirmed he was under investigation for tax-related issues in 2020 shortly after his father won the presidency. Hunter Biden’s business dealings and consultancies in Ukraine and China, including being paid $50,000 a month by Ukrainian firm Burisma, have long attracted political scrutiny and questions about the ethics of his connections to foreign businesses given his father’s political influence.
 
Donald Trump’s attempt to uncover malfeasance by Hunter Biden and his father in Ukraine – which including pressuring Ukraine’s president to investigate his political rival – led to the Republican president’s first impeachment by Congress.
 
The current investigation of Hunter Biden’s tax dealings has scrutinized whether he failed to declare income related to different business dealings, including overseas, the Washington Post reported.
 
Another alleged crime federal agents identified was Biden’s claim, on a federal form he filled out in 2018 to buy a handgun, that he was not addicted to or unlawfully using drugs, though he wrote in a memoir that he was using drugs often that year, the Post reported.
Comment


Featured Stories
Israel Puts Military on Alert After Rejecting Lebanon Deal
Israel Puts Military on Alert After Rejecting Lebanon Deal
Russia: US Supplies HIMARS to Kiev in Order to Drown Ukraine in Blood
Russia: US Supplies HIMARS to Kiev in Order to Drown Ukraine in Blood
7 October 2022
Islamic Jihad: Palestinians Creating New Equations in Face of Zionist Regime
Islamic Jihad: Palestinians Creating New Equations in Face of Zionist Regime
7 October 2022
Biden: Nuclear ‘Armageddon’ Risk Highest Since ’62 Crisis
Biden: Nuclear ‘Armageddon’ Risk Highest Since ’62 Crisis
7 October 2022
Yemen’s Ansarullah to Target Saudi, UAE If Demands Not Fulfilled
Yemen’s Ansarullah to Target Saudi, UAE If Demands Not Fulfilled
6 October 2022
Survey Finds Over 75% Of Americans Support Iran Nuclear Talks
Survey Finds Over 75% Of Americans Support Iran Nuclear Talks
6 October 2022
Palestinian Children Terrified, Injured as ‘Israeli’ Troops Storm School, Fire Tear Gas
Palestinian Children Terrified, Injured as ‘Israeli’ Troops Storm School, Fire Tear Gas
6 October 2022
US Intelligence: Ukraine behind Dugina Killing
US Intelligence: Ukraine behind Dugina Killing
6 October 2022
United Nations: Failure of Ceasefire in Yemen is Disappointing
United Nations: Failure of Ceasefire in Yemen is Disappointing
5 October 2022
US President Pledges Another Military Aid Package to Ukraine Worth $625 Million
US President Pledges Another Military Aid Package to Ukraine Worth $625 Million
5 October 2022
UK PM Truss Declares Herself A “Huge Zionist”
UK PM Truss Declares Herself A “Huge Zionist”
5 October 2022
Elon Musk Proceeds Buying Twitter for Originally Agreed $44bn
Elon Musk Proceeds Buying Twitter for Originally Agreed $44bn
5 October 2022
Ukraine Scolds EU Over Aid Delays
Ukraine Scolds EU Over Aid Delays
4 October 2022