Friday 7 October 2022 - 10:38

Western Media Censorship: NYT Fires Palestinian Journo Who Supported Resistance

Salem, just like Jewish American journalist Katie Halper who was fired by the Hill two days ago, was banned from voicing his opinion on issues related to the ‘Israeli’ apartheid regime while at the same time keeping his job.
 
The Gaza-based journalist has worked as a freelancer for the US outlet for four years, but was fired after a pro-‘Israel’ organization alerted the paper to Facebook posts in which he had expressed support for Palestinian resistance.
 
"After years of covering the Gaza Strip as a freelance photojournalist for The New York Times, I was informed via an abrupt phone call from the US outlet that they will no longer work with me in the future," Salem wrote on Twitter.
 
Salem said that the ‘Israel’ lobby organization Honest Reporting, which exists to attack the Palestinian narrative in the west, succeeded in discrediting him and two other Palestinian journalists who worked for the Times.
 
In the details, he said that the decision was made based on a report prepared by a Dutch editor - who obtained a citizenship from the Zionist regime two years ago and works for Honest Reporting.
 
“My aforementioned posts also spoke of the resilience of my people and those killed by the ‘Israeli’ military — including my cousin — who described Honest Reporting as ‘Palemian terrorists,'” Salem said on Twitter.
 
According to Salem, not only has Honest Reporting succeeded in terminating his contract with The New York Times, it has also actively discouraged other international news agencies from collaborating with him and his two colleagues.
 
He added, “What is taking place is a systematic effort to distort the image of Palestinian journalists as being incapable of trustworthiness and integrity, simply because we cover the human rights violations that the Palestinian people undergo on a daily basis at hands of the ‘Israeli’ army.”
 
Since joining the Time in 2018, Salem has reported on critical events in Gaza, such as the weekly protests at the border fence with the ‘Israeli’ occupation. He conducted an investigation into the ‘Israeli’ killing of field nurse Razan Al-Najjar and, more recently, the May 2021 ‘Israeli’ offensive on the Gaza Strip, which left at least 254 Palestinians martyred, including 66 children, 39 women and 17 elderly people.
