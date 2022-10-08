0
Saturday 8 October 2022 - 04:16

Russia won’t use nukes – Estonia

Story Code : 1018219
A Yars intercontinental ballistic missile is launched from an air field during military drills in Russia, February 19, 2022
A Yars intercontinental ballistic missile is launched from an air field during military drills in Russia, February 19, 2022

“I stress that in military terms, the use of this type of a weapon is not reasonable in any way, it would not achieve an effect,” Grosberg said, according to Estonia’s ERR news broadcaster. However, amid reports in the British media that Moscow is preparing for exercises involving its nuclear forces, he added that “the nuclear threat must be kept in mind, but it is not very large.”

The Kremlin dismissed the British report, saying it would not partake in “nuclear rhetoric” with the West.

Talk of a possible Russian nuclear strike on Ukraine has reached fever pitch in the Western media in recent weeks, with American spies, diplomats, and President Joe Biden himself discussing such a strike as a realistic possibility. Speaking at a fundraiser in Washington on Thursday evening, Biden declared that “we have a direct threat of the use [of a] nuclear weapon if in fact things continue down the path they are going,” warning that a nuclear detonation would lead to “Armageddon.”

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky called on Thursday for NATO to launch “preemptive strikes” against Russia during a discussion on nuclear weapons. While Zelensky’s aides later said the Ukrainian president was not referring to nuclear attacks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the statement amounted to an attempt to spark a world war, which would lead to “unforeseeable disastrous consequences.”

Russia’s current nuclear doctrine allows for the use of nuclear weapons in the event of an initial nuclear strike on its territory or infrastructure, or if the existence of the Russian state is threatened by either nuclear or conventional weapons. Before four former Ukrainian regions were incorporated into the Russian Federation this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that he would defend these lands with “all the means available to us.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Israel Puts Military on Alert After Rejecting Lebanon Deal
Israel Puts Military on Alert After Rejecting Lebanon Deal
Russia: US Supplies HIMARS to Kiev in Order to Drown Ukraine in Blood
Russia: US Supplies HIMARS to Kiev in Order to Drown Ukraine in Blood
7 October 2022
Islamic Jihad: Palestinians Creating New Equations in Face of Zionist Regime
Islamic Jihad: Palestinians Creating New Equations in Face of Zionist Regime
7 October 2022
Biden: Nuclear ‘Armageddon’ Risk Highest Since ’62 Crisis
Biden: Nuclear ‘Armageddon’ Risk Highest Since ’62 Crisis
7 October 2022
Yemen’s Ansarullah to Target Saudi, UAE If Demands Not Fulfilled
Yemen’s Ansarullah to Target Saudi, UAE If Demands Not Fulfilled
6 October 2022
Survey Finds Over 75% Of Americans Support Iran Nuclear Talks
Survey Finds Over 75% Of Americans Support Iran Nuclear Talks
6 October 2022
Palestinian Children Terrified, Injured as ‘Israeli’ Troops Storm School, Fire Tear Gas
Palestinian Children Terrified, Injured as ‘Israeli’ Troops Storm School, Fire Tear Gas
6 October 2022
US Intelligence: Ukraine behind Dugina Killing
US Intelligence: Ukraine behind Dugina Killing
6 October 2022
United Nations: Failure of Ceasefire in Yemen is Disappointing
United Nations: Failure of Ceasefire in Yemen is Disappointing
5 October 2022
US President Pledges Another Military Aid Package to Ukraine Worth $625 Million
US President Pledges Another Military Aid Package to Ukraine Worth $625 Million
5 October 2022
UK PM Truss Declares Herself A “Huge Zionist”
UK PM Truss Declares Herself A “Huge Zionist”
5 October 2022
Elon Musk Proceeds Buying Twitter for Originally Agreed $44bn
Elon Musk Proceeds Buying Twitter for Originally Agreed $44bn
5 October 2022
Ukraine Scolds EU Over Aid Delays
Ukraine Scolds EU Over Aid Delays
4 October 2022