Iran Condemns EU’s Interfering Resolution

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani has underlined that a recent meddlesome resolution issued by the European Union is fundamentally baseless and worthless.

Reacting to a resolution by the EU, Kanaani said on Friday that the resolution includes unilateral and unfounded prejudgments against the Islamic Republic of Iran; therefore, it is basically dismissed and insignificant.The resolution is criticizing the Iranian establishment’s necessary efforts to stand against violence and attack on public properties and human lives, while plotters and provocateurs have their roots in Europe, the spokesman noted.With the issuance of the resolution, the European Parliament showed that it is determined to continue its selective attitude towards the great Iranian nation, he said, adding that the parliament claims that it is supporting human rights, but it has never issued a resolution to condemn inhuman maximum pressures and sanctions against the Iranian nation.On the sad issue of the death of Iranian civilian Mahsa Amini, the official said that the case of the demise of Mrs. Mahsa Amini is being pursued based on Iran’s internal laws not for the sake of foreigners’ appeasement, but as we know the European Parliament, the case is an excuse for the firebrand members of the parliament to continue their hostility towards Iran.The Islamic Republic is ready to deal with all sides based on respect and mutual interests, but Tehran will stand against any kind of imposing pressures or resorting to restrictive measures on the Iranian nation, and Iran will respond appropriately.