Truck Explosion Damages Bridge Connecting Crimea to Russia

Islam Times - The bridge that connects the Crimean Peninsula with mainland Russia has been damaged by a truck bombing, the National Anti-Terrorism Committee said on Saturday.

Officials said that the blast, which occurred shortly after 6 a.m. local time, caused a partial collapse of the road on the vehicle section. It also triggered a blaze on a freight train on the parallel rail section, with seven fuel tanks catching fire.A video from the scene that was posted on social media appears to show the fuel tank fire and the damage to the road.The 19-kilometer bridge, which runs across the Kerch Strait and connects Crimea with mainland Russia, consists of a railway section and a vehicle section. It became fully operational in 2020.