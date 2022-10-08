Truck Explosion Damages Bridge Connecting Crimea to Russia
Story Code : 1018267
Officials said that the blast, which occurred shortly after 6 a.m. local time, caused a partial collapse of the road on the vehicle section. It also triggered a blaze on a freight train on the parallel rail section, with seven fuel tanks catching fire.
A video from the scene that was posted on social media appears to show the fuel tank fire and the damage to the road.
The 19-kilometer bridge, which runs across the Kerch Strait and connects Crimea with mainland Russia, consists of a railway section and a vehicle section. It became fully operational in 2020.