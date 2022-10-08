ISIS Chieftain Killed in Iraq

Islam Times - Iraqi sources reported that an ISIS chieftain had been killed in an Iraqi Air Force operation in Kirkuk Province.

Two other ISIS elements were also killed during the operation.In a statement, Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) announced before that a terrorist team that planned to carry out a suicide attack in Kirkuk had been dismantled.Accordingly, two ISIS-affiliated terrorist elements were captured during the operation.In December 2017, after nearly three and a half years of fighting with the ISIS terrorist outfit, which occupied about a third of Iraq, the Iraqi government announced the liberation of all its territories from ISIS hands.The remaining ISIS elements are still active in some areas of Baghdad, Saladin, Diyala, Kirkuk, Nineveh, and Al Anbar provinces.