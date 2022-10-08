Extremism Keeping Yemen Under Siege: Shura Council on UN Statement

Islam Times - The Shura Council in Sanaa has expressed its strong condemnation of the Security Council's recent statement which described the Yemeni people's demands as extremist.

"Extremism is keeping the Yemenis under siege and depriving them of their wealth and natural resources, which are looted by the coalition of aggression and its tools in full view of the Security Council and the United Nations."The Shura Council denounced "the biased international approach of the coalition of aggression countries at the expense of the 8-year-besieged Yemeni people" and how these countries "enjoy their [Yemenis] suffering" while salaries are unpaid."What kind of extremism are you talking about when more than 25 million Yemenis have been under an unjust siege?" the council asked."It would have been better for the Security Council to focus in its statement on the humanitarian situation and the deterioration of health, living conditions, and services that the Yemeni people suffer from because of the coalition of aggression," it added."The demands raised by the national delegation, namely the disbursement of salaries, the opening of new destinations to and from Sanaa International Airport, and facilitating the flow of ships carrying oil derivatives and medicines, are not impossible conditions, but rather are humanitarian demands and a legitimate entitlement to Yemenis," the council noted."Renewing the truce or engaging in any negotiation that contradicts the interests of the Yemeni people is unacceptable and totally rejected."The Shura Council pointed out that it is significantly important that "the coalition countries be aware that the aftermath of the expired truce is not the same as before, and that the equation has changed and the Yemeni people today are able to extract their rights if the coalition insists on its intransigence."The UN Security Council had issued a statement describing Yemeni demands to renew the truce as “extremist” and “impossible."