Turkey: Ukraine-Russia Talks to Restart 'At Some Point'

Islam Times - Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia are likely to restart "at some point," Ibrahim Kalin, spokesperson to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"The question is: When we will come back to it and how much damage will have been done by then?” he told CNN.Kalin said the halt in talks was to be expected, adding he had recently discussed the issue with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan. He added that negotiations will likely resume at some point, Trend News Agency reported."The question is: When will we come back to it and how much damage will have been done by then?" Kalin saidThe Turkish official said there was also a larger point at play when it comes to Russian involvement in negotiations."Our understanding is that Mr. Putin wants to have a new grand bargain, a new deal with the West. It's partly about Ukraine, no doubt. But the larger issue is really a new deal between Russia and the Western world," Kalin said.Earlier this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree proclaiming Ukraine will not negotiate with Russia while Vladimir Putin remains its leader.