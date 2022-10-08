Iran’s Top General Warns of Hybrid Threats

Islam Times - Iran’s highest ranking military commander called for preparedness to combat threats amid the hybrid warfare waged by the enemies.

Addressing a military conference in Tehran on Saturday, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri said the Islamic Republic is currently facing hybrid threats.He warned that the enemies have carefully devised a combination of military, security and cultural threats against Iran, saying some of those threats are emerging and little known.“We have to get prepared for such a stage and confrontation,” the general added, referring to the emphasis that Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has placed on readiness for hybrid warfare.In comments earlier in July, Major General Baqeri stressed the need for the constant enhancement of the country’s deterrent power to deal with a tough and complicated hybrid warfare that the enemies have waged against the Islamic Republic.He also noted that the Iranian military units are among the few military forces in the world that encounter hard military threats and security threats at the same time.