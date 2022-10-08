Ukraine: Crimean Bridge Explosion Just the Beginning

Islam Times - Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s aide, Mikhail Podoliak, stated that “The blast that rocked the Crimean Bridge early on Saturday is just the beginning.”

The bridge was closed in the early hours of Saturday after a truck exploded, damaging the road and causing a huge fire.“Crimea, the bridge, the beginning,” Podoliak tweeted. “Everything illegal must be destroyed, everything stolen must be returned to Ukraine, everything occupied by Russia must be expelled.”Ukrainian officials have promised to attack the Crimean Bridge, which connects the Russian peninsula of Crimea to the country’s Krasnodar Region, on numerous occasions during the conflict between Moscow and Kiev.In August, Podoliak said that Europe’s largest bridge “should be destroyed” because it’s “an illegal construction and the main gateway to supply the Russian army in Crimea.”Zelensky and other members of his team have also stated that Ukraine will use force to retake Crimea, which overwhelmingly voted to reunite with Russia in a referendum in 2014.