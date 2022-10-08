Tribesmen Sentenced to Death for Resisting Displacement in Saudi Arabia

Islam Times - Three members of the Howeitat tribe were sentenced to death by a Saudi court earlier this month for resisting displacement, a UK-based rights group reported.

The Saudi court sentenced the members of the tribe forcibly ejected to make way for the $500-billion Neom project.Shadli, Atallah, and Ibrahim al-Howeiti were arrested in 2020 for opposing the eviction of their tribe for the project and were handed down death sentences on October 2 by Saudi Arabia's Specialized Criminal Court, the Middle East Eye reported, citing a UK-based rights group named Alqst."We condemn the sentences and call for their release," Alqst said in a tweet.Shadli al-Huweiti is the brother of Abdul Rahim al-Howeiti, a 43-year-old Tabuk resident who was shot dead by Saudi special forces in April 2020 after protesting the government's eviction orders, including in videos he regularly posted to YouTube.The men's death sentences are only the latest in a series of extreme rulings recently handed down by Saudi courts to those who have expressed dissent.It also comes as Howeitat tribespeople have reported an escalation in the campaign by authorities to drive them from their land for the flagship project - and now the site of the 2029 Asian Winter Games, announced this week.Two other Howeitat members - Abdulilah al-Howeiti and Abdullah Dukhail al-Howeiti - were given 50-year prison terms and 50-year travel bans in August for supporting their family's refusal to be evicted from their homes in the kingdom's Tabuk province.Others who have received lengthy sentences include Salma al-Shehab, a Leeds University student and mother of two, and Nourah bint Saeed al-Qahtani, a mother of five. They were given 34 years and 45 years respectively over tweets critical of the Saudi government.Osama Khaled, a writer, translator, and computer programmer, was sentenced to 32 years over "allegations relating to the right of free speech", Alqst has said.Adel al-Saeed, vice president of the European Saudi Organization for Human Rights said in a series of tweets that the new death sentences reveal how the penalty is being used "in an unprecedented way to include all forms of objection to government decisions".The use of the death penalty as a political tool to subjugate citizens shows the kingdom does not plan to reverse its use of punitive death sentences, he added."It also shows that (Crown Prince) Mohammed bin Salman sees the international situation and the need for energy as an appropriate environment to pass his unjust sentences at the lowest possible cost," he wrote.