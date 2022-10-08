Iran Won’t Leave Negotiations: President

Islam Times - Highlighting his administration’s push for the termination of the sanctions on Iran, President Ebrahim Raisi said the Islamic Republic would never bow out of the negotiations on the sanctions removal talks and the revival of the JCPOA.

Raisi visited Al-Zahra University in Tehran on Saturday to attend a ceremony on the beginning of the new academic year.In his speech, the president pointed to the logic of his administration in the negotiations to lift the sanctions and the enemy's attempts to impose its conditions on Iran, saying, "We announced from the beginning that we would not leave the negotiation table, but we would stick to honorable negotiations, and today the logic of the Islamic Republic of Iran is accepted in the world."He also referred to the role of the enemies in the recent riots in Iran and stated, "The enemy thought that they could follow their desires inside the university, unaware that our students and professors were awake and would not allow the enemy's false dreams to come true."Today, almost 60% of the country's students are women, the president added, hailing the female students’ spirit of research combined with science and tolerance."In the years after the victory of the Islamic Revolution, women have shined in many academic fields of the country and have even been able to show off their abilities in global fields," he added."When an educated Iranian woman presents an important scientific achievement at the world level and is placed on a platform, the flag of the Islamic Republic is raised and the national anthem of Iran is played, this creates strength for the country," the president noted, according to his official website.Stating that science and knowledge are important components of power and ability, Raisi said, "Today, the country has achieved high levels of power and ability with the efforts of professors and students. While in the past we needed to import barbed wire in this country and we were denied the same, today we have achieved amazing progress in various scientific and industrial fields despite the most extensive sanctions, and with God's help, this path will continue."Raisi also described addressing the concerns about the employment of male and female students as one of the tasks of the government and said, "The government considers the university as its think tank and expects universities and scientific centers to come to the aid of the government with new ideas and initiatives."