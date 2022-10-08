Terrified by Hezbollah, Israeli Army Recommends that Gov’t Approve Maritime Deal

Islam Times - The concerned parties continue mulling the maritime border demarcation in light of the clamor caused by the Israeli rejection of the Lebanese amendments of the US mediator Amos Hochstein’s final proposal and the accompanying Zionist threats which left a negative bouncing effect on the occupation entity itself.

The spokesman of the US State Department stated that Washington is in contact with the two sides of the negotiation, which is still capable of reaching a deal, adding that the gap between the two stances has been reduced.The Lebanese Deputy House Speaker Elias Bou Saab received from the US mediator the Israeli comments on the Lebanese amendments to Hochstein’s final proposal.Al-Akhbar newspaper noted on Saturday that the two coming days will be decisive pertaining the maritime demarcation deal, citing Israeli sources which expected delaying the approval till after the Knesset elections.President Michel Aoun stressed that, regardless of the Israeli stance, Lebanon may never make concessions, especially pertaining the buoys line, adding that Lebanon has the right to start extracting gas from the entire Qana field away from any Zionist intervention.However, sources indicated that the Americans support the Israelis in their demand to obtain a financial compensation in return for making concessions in Qana field.It is worth noting that France conveyed an Israeli message to the Lebanese authorities which affirm that Tel Aviv is not concerned with any border escalation.In the Zionist entity, the threats made by the defense minister are still being widely condemned, while Zionist media outlets pointed out the Army had recommended that the government approved the maritime border deal in order to avoid any military confrontation with Hezbollah.Haaretz newspaper blamed the Army for being terrified by Hezbollah, adding that, unfortunately, the military is obliging the government to make concessions.Chief of military staff Aviv Kochavi and his squad are behind the military stance, according to Haaretz which added, “Woe to us as we’ve reached this situation.”The Zionist circles stressed that Hezbollah managed to impose a new formula on ‘Israel’ which would never be able to operate Karish gas rig before reaching the maritime deal.