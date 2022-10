Islam Times - Three people had been wounded in an explosion in Kabul on Saturday morning, Afghanistan police reported.

An explosion hit the Diwan Beigi area of ​​Kabul's PD5 on Saturday morning, according to Tolo News.The spokesman of the Taliban security command in Kabul confirmed the blast in the fifth district of the capital, saying that according to preliminary reports, three civilians had been wounded.The explosion was caused by a mine planted in a vase.It is said that the target of the explosion was a car carrying employees of the Ministry of Higher Education.