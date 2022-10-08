IRGC Navy Stages Large-Scale Parade

Islam Times - Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Navy Force launched a large-scale parade at the 2nd Naval District of Persian Gulf waters in Bushehr on Saturday.

IRGC naval vessels paraded in the Persian Gulf waters on the martyrdom anniversary of Nader Mahdavi, a former IRGC Navy Commander, and his companions.On October 8th, 1987, Nader Mahdavi, along with nine of his companions from the Marines of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, fought directly with the US forces who trespassed the territorial waters of Iran near the Persian Gulf region and were martyred by the US terrorists.October 8th has been named the day of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Navy since then.