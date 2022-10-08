0
Saturday 8 October 2022 - 23:50

Russia Appoints New Commander for Ukraine Operation

Story Code : 1018389
Russia Appoints New Commander for Ukraine Operation
The Russian Defense Ministry has announced the appointment of a new commander for what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine, according to Russian state media.

The ministry said that Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has approved the appointment of Gen. Sergey Surovikin as commander of Russia's "Joint Grouping of Forces" in Ukraine. 

Russian state news agency TASS said the ministry's spokesman, Igor Konashenkov, made the announcement Saturday.

The appointment for Surovikin, who turns 55 on Oct. 11, is the latest promotion in a military career that began in 1983. He's served in several conflicts and faced sanctions by the European Union.

Surovikin first saw service in Afghanistan before commanding a unit in the Second Chechen War. He has also served as head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces.

He commanded several motorized rifle divisions and was instrumental in Russia's operations in Syria, when Russian combat aircraft caused widespread devastation in rebel-held areas. In 2017, he was appointed commander in chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces and was promoted to be an Army general last year. 

While in Syria, he was awarded the title of Hero of the Russian Federation.
Comment


Featured Stories
North Korea: Missile Tests Legitimate Defense Against US Military Threats
North Korea: Missile Tests Legitimate Defense Against US Military Threats
Extremism Keeping Yemen Under Siege: Shura Council on UN Statement
Extremism Keeping Yemen Under Siege: Shura Council on UN Statement
8 October 2022
Truck Explosion Damages Bridge Connecting Crimea to Russia
Truck Explosion Damages Bridge Connecting Crimea to Russia
8 October 2022
Documents Reveal Israel’s Role in Myanmar Army’s Atrocities
Documents Reveal Israel’s Role in Myanmar Army’s Atrocities
8 October 2022
Israel Puts Military on Alert After Rejecting Lebanon Deal
Israel Puts Military on Alert After Rejecting Lebanon Deal
7 October 2022
Russia: US Supplies HIMARS to Kiev in Order to Drown Ukraine in Blood
Russia: US Supplies HIMARS to Kiev in Order to Drown Ukraine in Blood
7 October 2022
Islamic Jihad: Palestinians Creating New Equations in Face of Zionist Regime
Islamic Jihad: Palestinians Creating New Equations in Face of Zionist Regime
7 October 2022
Biden: Nuclear ‘Armageddon’ Risk Highest Since ’62 Crisis
Biden: Nuclear ‘Armageddon’ Risk Highest Since ’62 Crisis
7 October 2022
Yemen’s Ansarullah to Target Saudi, UAE If Demands Not Fulfilled
Yemen’s Ansarullah to Target Saudi, UAE If Demands Not Fulfilled
6 October 2022
Survey Finds Over 75% Of Americans Support Iran Nuclear Talks
Survey Finds Over 75% Of Americans Support Iran Nuclear Talks
6 October 2022
Palestinian Children Terrified, Injured as ‘Israeli’ Troops Storm School, Fire Tear Gas
Palestinian Children Terrified, Injured as ‘Israeli’ Troops Storm School, Fire Tear Gas
6 October 2022
US Intelligence: Ukraine behind Dugina Killing
US Intelligence: Ukraine behind Dugina Killing
6 October 2022
United Nations: Failure of Ceasefire in Yemen is Disappointing
United Nations: Failure of Ceasefire in Yemen is Disappointing
5 October 2022