0
Saturday 8 October 2022 - 23:51

Hezbollah: Israeli Regime's Threats Worthless

Story Code : 1018390
Hezbollah: Israeli Regime
"The Zionist regime's threats against Lebanon, as Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah said some while ago, are worthless and our approach is also clear," Damush cited.

Saying that the Lebanese nation is not afraid of the threats of the enemy and its psychological warfare, Damush stressed, "The enemy does not understand the language of diplomacy, and those who think that the enemy will recognize Lebanon's rights only with the logic of negotiation are wrong, the enemy only understands the language of force, and all past experiences have proven this."

The Zionist media reported on Thursday that there was a dispute between Beirut and Tel Aviv regarding the demarcation of the maritime borders of the two sides due to the implementation of some reforms and considerations of Lebanon. Quoting three Zionist officials, a source reported that the most important change in the draft agreement that Lebanon wants is related to the recognition of the sea lanes as international borders.

The Zionist officials claim that this line is the main security interest for the Occupied Palestinian territories and the stabilization of this line is very important for security reasons.
Comment


Featured Stories
North Korea: Missile Tests Legitimate Defense Against US Military Threats
North Korea: Missile Tests Legitimate Defense Against US Military Threats
Extremism Keeping Yemen Under Siege: Shura Council on UN Statement
Extremism Keeping Yemen Under Siege: Shura Council on UN Statement
8 October 2022
Truck Explosion Damages Bridge Connecting Crimea to Russia
Truck Explosion Damages Bridge Connecting Crimea to Russia
8 October 2022
Documents Reveal Israel’s Role in Myanmar Army’s Atrocities
Documents Reveal Israel’s Role in Myanmar Army’s Atrocities
8 October 2022
Israel Puts Military on Alert After Rejecting Lebanon Deal
Israel Puts Military on Alert After Rejecting Lebanon Deal
7 October 2022
Russia: US Supplies HIMARS to Kiev in Order to Drown Ukraine in Blood
Russia: US Supplies HIMARS to Kiev in Order to Drown Ukraine in Blood
7 October 2022
Islamic Jihad: Palestinians Creating New Equations in Face of Zionist Regime
Islamic Jihad: Palestinians Creating New Equations in Face of Zionist Regime
7 October 2022
Biden: Nuclear ‘Armageddon’ Risk Highest Since ’62 Crisis
Biden: Nuclear ‘Armageddon’ Risk Highest Since ’62 Crisis
7 October 2022
Yemen’s Ansarullah to Target Saudi, UAE If Demands Not Fulfilled
Yemen’s Ansarullah to Target Saudi, UAE If Demands Not Fulfilled
6 October 2022
Survey Finds Over 75% Of Americans Support Iran Nuclear Talks
Survey Finds Over 75% Of Americans Support Iran Nuclear Talks
6 October 2022
Palestinian Children Terrified, Injured as ‘Israeli’ Troops Storm School, Fire Tear Gas
Palestinian Children Terrified, Injured as ‘Israeli’ Troops Storm School, Fire Tear Gas
6 October 2022
US Intelligence: Ukraine behind Dugina Killing
US Intelligence: Ukraine behind Dugina Killing
6 October 2022
United Nations: Failure of Ceasefire in Yemen is Disappointing
United Nations: Failure of Ceasefire in Yemen is Disappointing
5 October 2022