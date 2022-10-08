Hezbollah: Israeli Regime's Threats Worthless

Islam Times - Hezbollah official Ali Damush says that the threats of the Zionist regime against Lebanon are worthless.

"The Zionist regime's threats against Lebanon, as Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah said some while ago, are worthless and our approach is also clear," Damush cited.Saying that the Lebanese nation is not afraid of the threats of the enemy and its psychological warfare, Damush stressed, "The enemy does not understand the language of diplomacy, and those who think that the enemy will recognize Lebanon's rights only with the logic of negotiation are wrong, the enemy only understands the language of force, and all past experiences have proven this."The Zionist media reported on Thursday that there was a dispute between Beirut and Tel Aviv regarding the demarcation of the maritime borders of the two sides due to the implementation of some reforms and considerations of Lebanon. Quoting three Zionist officials, a source reported that the most important change in the draft agreement that Lebanon wants is related to the recognition of the sea lanes as international borders.The Zionist officials claim that this line is the main security interest for the Occupied Palestinian territories and the stabilization of this line is very important for security reasons.