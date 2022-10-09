0
Sunday 9 October 2022 - 09:27

Moscow Warns over West’s Long-Range Weapon Deliveries to Kiev

Story Code : 1018435
Moscow Warns over West’s Long-Range Weapon Deliveries to Kiev
"As for the red lines, we have already designated them. First of all, these are the deliveries of long-range or more powerful weapons to Kyiv. Specific measures of response to the actions by the United States and its allies supplying weapons to the Kyiv regime will be defined following a thorough analysis of the developing situation," the high-ranking Russian diplomat told TASS news agency.

Russia has sufficient tools to implement them, he assured.

Since the start of the Ukraine war in February 2022, Pentagon officials have sent the Ukrainian military an array of equipment totaling billions of dollars. Recently, Ukrainian officials asked for the Army Tactical Missile System, a long-range missile — known as ATACMS, saying that the missile could help them regain Crimea. 
