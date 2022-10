Islam Times - An explosion occurred in Yerevan, Armenia, on Bagratunyats Avenue on Sunday morning, according to the National Center for Crisis Management.

The blast in Bagratunyats Avenue injured two people, they were hospitalized, Sputnik reported."Two combat teams from the fire-rescue squad of the Yerevan rescue department went to the scene of the incident," the official statement read.The cause of the explosion is not known yet.