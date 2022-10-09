US Navy Jet Flew Near Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Hours after Rupture

Islam Times - A US Navy reconnaissance aircraft flew near the site of sabotaged Nord Stream 2 pipeline in the Baltic Sea hours after the first rupture was detected at the site, according to tracking data cited in press reports.

Flight data showed an American P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance plane was flying over the North Sea at 00:03 GMT when Swedish seismologists registered what they later described as a subsea blast southeast of Bornholm Island in the Baltic Sea, Reuters reported Friday.Sabotage on the Nord Stream pipeline network on September 26 caused a rapid gas pressure drop and leakage under the Baltic Sea off the coast of Denmark and Sweden. Seismologists registered explosions in the area and police in several countries have reportedly launched probes into the incident.The Russian Prosecutor General's Office has also launched an investigation into the pipeline blast as acts of international terrorism. Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod, however, has announced that his government intends to deny Russia a role in the probe, Moscow-based Sputnik News reported Saturday.The identity of the reconnaissance plane could not immediately be established because of the type of rotating identification code sometimes used by such planes, but the US Navy confirmed it was an American aircraft when presented with tracking data reviewed by Reuters."The US Navy P-8A Poseidon aircraft shown in the tracking data conducted a routine Baltic Sea maritime reconnaissance flight, unrelated to the leaks from the Nord Stream pipelines," said a US Navy spokesperson as quoted in the report.Asked if any of the intelligence gathered might help investigators looking into the pipeline ruptures, US Naval Forces Europe-Africa Spokesperson, Capt. Tamara Lawrence claimed, "We do not have any additional information to provide at this time."The report then noted that it remains unclear what role, if any, the US military is playing to aid European investigations into the ruptures of the pipelines.This is while Sweden's domestic security agency pointed out earlier in the week that its preliminary investigation into leaks from two Russian gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea confirmed they were caused by "detonations,'' and that the findings have "strengthened the suspicions of serious sabotage.”