Sunday 9 October 2022

Russia: US Gives Guidance on Combat Operations to Ukraine

Russia: US Gives Guidance on Combat Operations to Ukraine
"Indeed, Washington continues intensive pouring of heavy weapons to the Kiev regime, provides it with intelligence data from numerous military and commercial satellites, helps to recruit foreign mercenaries and gives leads on combat operations. All that turns it into the conflict participant. Many even Western experts believe the US is waging ‘a proxy war’ with Russia in Ukraine," the diplomat said.

Washington is engaging its allies in these activities, prompting them to send armaments to Ukraine, Polischuk noted.

"France and Germany are going to scale up the military and technical aid. The United Kingdom puts on stream training of the Ukrainian military, involves instructors from Poland, Canada, New Zealand and other Western countries. The European Union is going to establish a mission for provision of military aid to Ukraine. This will result in higher degree of its direct engagement in the conflict," the diplomat added.

The Western nations are not interested in peace in Ukraine, Polischuk said.

Russia has never rejected negotiations with Ukraine and Moscow responded to the Kiev’s request to start the negotiating process in late February, the diplomat said.

"It [Kiev] was ready to record the permanent neutrality, the non-nuclear and the non-bloc status, demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine in exchange for security guarantees. When the draft agreement started taking the acceptable outline, Kiev interrupted the negotiating process. Obviously on orders of Western sponsors that do not need peace," Polischuk noted.

The position of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, who earlier banned talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, is "absolutely self-defeating", the Department Director said.

"It has no common sense and does not meet interests of Ukraine. The more talks are postponed, the farther on their starting point is shifting, and not in Kiev’s favor," the diplomat added.
