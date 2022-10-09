Round-the-Clock Israeli Attacks on Palestinians amid International Silence
Settlers, today, attacked Palestinian vehicles in several areas in the occupied West Bank at the time when Zionist forces boldly attacked women celebrating Prophet Mohammad’s birthday in Al-Quds.
In Ramallah, the Israeli setters, and under protection from the Israeli forces, stoned Palestinian vehicles at the city’s northern entrance, causing damages to some cars.
Meanwhile, the colonial settlers in the Jordan Valley gathered at the junction of Ein el-Helwe, stoned Palestinian-vehicles and put rocks and blocks in the middle of the road to obstruct Palestinians’ movement.
Additionally, the Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian-vehicles in the town of Huwara, south of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, according to Ghassan Daghlas, who monitors Israeli settlement activities in the north of the West Bank.
He warned of the escalating Israeli settlers’ violations against Palestinians and their properties, now that the olive harvest season has just begun.
IOF Attacks Women in Al-Quds
In yet another act of aggression against Palestinians, the Israeli regime’s forces have violently attacked Palestinian citizens, including women, commemorating the birthday anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) near the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied Old City of al-Quds.
The violence broke out late on Saturday after the Israeli soldiers attempted to disrupt the celebrations, with the Palestinian media reporting that a number of Palestinians had sustained various bruises and an unspecified others been arrested amid strict measures imposed by the occupying regime in the city.
The reports said the occupation forces stormed Bab al-Amoud, also known as Damascus Gate, in the city of al-Quds and assaulted Palestinian citizens, including women, who had gathered to watch the celebrations marking the Prophet’s birthday anniversary.
The Israeli forces also attack Palestinians in the Bab Al-Sahira area, which is one of the historical gates of the occupied city.
The Tel Aviv regime has recently ramped up incursions into the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied Old City of al-Quds, with the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas warning that such infringements upon the holy site could lead to “explosions” in the region.
Israeli occupation forces have also been conducting overnight raids and killings in the northern occupied West Bank, mainly in the cities of Jenin and Nablus, where new groups of Palestinian resistance fighters have been formed.
However, Palestinian groups are now trying to create areas of operation where they can challenge this Israeli penetration, and the equation of access, arrest and violence.
100 Palestinians Killing since January!
The UN special coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process says at least 100 Palestinians, including children, have been killed by the Israeli regime’s forces in the occupied West Bank since the beginning of the year.
Tor Wennesland made the remark in a statement on Saturday as he sounded the alarm about the “deteriorating security situation” following heightened tensions between Israeli forces and Palestinians in the West Bank, including al-Quds.
“Since the beginning of the year, at least 100 Palestinians have been killed, including children, amid a significant increase in Israeli military operations in the occupied West Bank, including in Area A,” Wennesland said.
Warning that the mounting violence in the occupied West Bank was “fueling a climate of fear, hatred and anger,” the UN official said it is “crucial to reduce tensions immediately to open the space for crucial initiatives aimed at establishing a viable political horizon.”