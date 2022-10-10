0
Monday 10 October 2022 - 08:11

NYT: White House Changes Drone Strike Policy

Story Code : 1018538
NYT: White House Changes Drone Strike Policy
The new policy does not apply to combat operations in Iraq and Syria, which remain classed as war zones by the administration as the US is allegedly still fighting remnants of the Wahhabi Daesh [Arabic acronym for “ISIS” / “ISIL”] terror group there. However, the new rules will limit US action in hotspots like Yemen and Pakistan, as well as Afghanistan, where Washington officially ended its involvement last year but which remains wracked with conflict.

Under the new policy, the president’s approval will be required to add a suspected terrorist to the list of those who can be targeted for death from above, and any such target must be considered a “continuing and imminent threat to US persons,” the official said. “Signature strikes,” in which a person can be remotely killed just because the drone operator thinks their behavior resembles that of a terrorist, are technically rendered off-limits, though a loophole allowing “self-defense” strikes on behalf of partner forces remains open.

The revised policy reinstates a requirement of “near certainty” that no civilians will be harmed in a strike, loosened under Biden's predecessor Donald Trump, and encourages capture over killing where possible. Additionally, the military must secure the approval of the State Department chief of mission in the country where they plan to strike.

The policy supposedly declares the US will respect both domestic and international law with regard to its drone strikes in other countries, though it does not attempt to explain how this could be done without the consent of a country’s government and the absence of any UN Security Council resolution on the matter, as in Syria.

Homeland security adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall confirmed the existence of the new policy, though she declined to furnish any specifics to the Times, merely stating that it directed the government to “meet the highest standards of precision and rigor, including for identifying appropriate targets and minimizing civilian casualties.”

The US’ drone program is notorious for its levels of “collateral damage”. Classified documents leaked in 2015 revealed that as many as 90% of those killed in drone strikes were not the intended targets. Targeted drone killings began under the Bush administration following the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001 and increased under Barack Obama and Donald Trump despite promises from each to end the previous administrations’ wars. The number of strikes conducted under Biden is not publicly known, as Trump ended the practice of publicly reporting such figures.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Officials Hold First Meeting With Taliban Since Al-Qaeda Leader’s Killing
US Officials Hold First Meeting With Taliban Since Al-Qaeda Leader’s Killing
IMF Allocates $1.3 Billion for Financial Support to Ukraine
IMF Allocates $1.3 Billion for Financial Support to Ukraine
8 October 2022
US Navy Jet Flew Near Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Hours after Rupture
US Navy Jet Flew Near Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Hours after Rupture
9 October 2022
Ansarullah Leader: Yemenis to Continue Resistance against Aggression
Ansarullah Leader: Yemenis to Continue Resistance against Aggression
9 October 2022
North Korea: Missile Tests Legitimate Defense Against US Military Threats
North Korea: Missile Tests Legitimate Defense Against US Military Threats
8 October 2022
Extremism Keeping Yemen Under Siege: Shura Council on UN Statement
Extremism Keeping Yemen Under Siege: Shura Council on UN Statement
8 October 2022
Truck Explosion Damages Bridge Connecting Crimea to Russia
Truck Explosion Damages Bridge Connecting Crimea to Russia
8 October 2022
Documents Reveal Israel’s Role in Myanmar Army’s Atrocities
Documents Reveal Israel’s Role in Myanmar Army’s Atrocities
8 October 2022
Israel Puts Military on Alert After Rejecting Lebanon Deal
Israel Puts Military on Alert After Rejecting Lebanon Deal
7 October 2022
Russia: US Supplies HIMARS to Kiev in Order to Drown Ukraine in Blood
Russia: US Supplies HIMARS to Kiev in Order to Drown Ukraine in Blood
7 October 2022
Islamic Jihad: Palestinians Creating New Equations in Face of Zionist Regime
Islamic Jihad: Palestinians Creating New Equations in Face of Zionist Regime
7 October 2022
Biden: Nuclear ‘Armageddon’ Risk Highest Since ’62 Crisis
Biden: Nuclear ‘Armageddon’ Risk Highest Since ’62 Crisis
7 October 2022
Yemen’s Ansarullah to Target Saudi, UAE If Demands Not Fulfilled
Yemen’s Ansarullah to Target Saudi, UAE If Demands Not Fulfilled
6 October 2022